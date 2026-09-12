Gerrit Cole Booed at Yankee Stadium After Another Poor Start

This afternoon, the Yankees had the chance to clinch their spot in the playoffs. The team needed the Blue Jays to lose to the Orioles… but more importantly, they also needed a win against the Mets.

Gerrit Cole took the mound for the occasion. It was his chance to bounce back after a rough last start in which he gave up four home runs, including three in a row to start the game.

Except he didn't exactly make us forget that outing. Far from it, in fact.

Once again, Cole gave up a home run to the first batter of the game, Francisco Lindor. That quickly set the tone.

And in the following innings, Luis Torrens and Carson Benge also hit home runs off Cole.

In the end, Cole finished his outing after 4.1 innings, during which he allowed nine hits and five earned runs.

And as he left the game—which was being played at Yankee Stadium—Cole was booed by his own fans. Nothing less.

Gerrit Cole hears some boos as he exits in the 5th inning, trailing 5-1. The 7 home runs he has allowed in his last 2 starts are the most in any two-game span of his career. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) September 12, 2026

We know that in the Bronx, no player is immune to boos. Even the organization's stars can face the wrath of the crowd, and Cole found that out the hard way this afternoon.

He has allowed seven home runs in his last two starts—a career high for him.

It's worth noting that Cole, who is coming off Tommy John surgery, is having a pretty good season. Despite his last two starts, his 3.67 ERA over 20 starts isn't too shabby.

But seeing him struggle like this just a few weeks before the start of the playoffs isn't ideal.

It's worth noting that, in the end, the Mets won 12-2. And Juan Soto, in front of his former fans, hit his first home run at Yankee Stadium since joining the Mets.

That probably didn't do much to calm the fans, who were already frustrated by Cole's struggles.

Juan Soto crushes a LONG home run pic.twitter.com/jgDsUZtc2q — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2026

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