Alejandro Kirk set the record straight

By driving in three runs yesterday against the Baltimore Orioles, Alejandro Kirk helped his team close the gap once again on the Cleveland Guardians in the race for the playoffs. As of this morning, the gap between the two teams stands at just one game.

The Jays' catcher's significant contribution to his team's 7-3 victory has given hope to the Toronto team's many fans. In the third inning, the Mexican slugger hit his tenth home run of the season off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. This set the tone for a three-run inning and gave the Jays' pitchers a five-run lead.

Like the Orioles the day before, the home team put the game out of reach for their opponents early on. Those runs were crucial, as manager John Schneider had decided to take a gamble by sending several relievers to the mound as part of a bullpen day. As is often the case, this strategy paid off, as the batters didn't have the time or the luxury to adjust to the pitches of each of the pitchers used during this type of game.

THE BLUE JAYS PICK UP A MUCH-NEEDED WIN TO EVEN THE SERIES pic.twitter.com/2nZmjdlPhs — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 12, 2026

Schneider thus used seven pitchers in this crucial win for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-3. The Twins scored all their runs in the third inning off Guardians reliever Franco Aleman. The Twins' young outfielder, Emmanuel Rodriguez, took advantage of the opportunity to hit his first career home run, a solo shot.

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In Toronto, Brett Bateman seems to have developed a taste for home runs, as he blasted his second homer in two games. Spencer Arrighetti was credited with the win—his eighth of the 2026 season for the former Astro.

Now just one game away from a playoff berth—and with Dylan Cease set to start next—Jays fans have plenty to celebrate, or at least to feel confident about, heading into the final matchup against the Orioles. Even though Cease's most recent starts have been more challenging, he remains one of the best starting pitchers in the American League this season and will have another chance to prove it this afternoon. The Blue Jays' right-hander will face Trevor Rogers.

Starting tomorrow, John Schneider's team will host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series. After that, the Jays will head to Texas to face the Rangers. The Texas team is hot on the Jays' heels in the race for the best second-place spot and is currently two games behind the Guardians.

Now more than ever, the Blue Jays have a real shot at making the playoffs, and every game has become a crucial challenge. Kudos to the club's front office for their foresight in making smart acquisitions at the trade deadline and for continuing to shake things up in preparation for the next challenge.

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