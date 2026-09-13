The Commanders have placed a former first-round pick on the inactive list

The Washington Commanders have confirmed a decision that is drawing attention ahead of their first game of the 2026 season.

Wide receivers Treylon Burks and Luke McCaffrey will not be in uniform Sunday afternoon against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Both players are officially listed as inactive for this Week 1 matchup. Washington confirmed the news a few hours before kickoff. (Washington Commanders⁠)

This is a particularly interesting decision, as Burks and McCaffrey were among the players expected to play a key role in the Commanders' wide receiver rotation.

The absence of the two wide receivers could, in particular, allow Jaylin Lane to take on more responsibilities. The young player could also be called upon to handle kick returns for Washington against the Eagles. (Hogs Haven

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Treylon Burks, for his part, was expected to bring a vertical threat to the Commanders' offense. The team had highlighted during training camp his ability to stretch the field with his speed and athleticism. Luke McCaffrey had also shown promise during camp and was part of the discussion regarding the wide receiver rotation. (Washington Commanders⁠

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However, the fact that both players are inactive is reportedly not due to injury. Available information suggests instead that these are coaching decisions. ESPN lists both of them as inactive for the game against Philadelphia. (ESPN⁠

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Washington will therefore have to adjust to a different rotation for this important division matchup. The Commanders can nevertheless count on several other offensive options, including Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and young Jaylin Lane.

This decision also demonstrates just how fierce the competition remains within Washington's receiving corps. During training camp, the team had specifically emphasized the versatility of its offensive unit rather than designating a single player as the designated third receiver.

Burks and McCaffrey will now have to wait until Week 2 to see if they'll regain a spot on the active roster.

The Commanders are thus kicking off their season with a few surprising choices as they immediately face an NFC East rival. (Washington Commanders⁠

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