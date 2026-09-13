The Carabins are unstoppable

The Montreal Carabins once again demonstrated their offensive prowess.

The defending Vanier Cup champions completely dominated the Concordia Stingers on Saturday night, winning 51–22 at Concordia University Stadium. (Le Journal de

Montréal⁠)

The Montreal team wasted no time taking control of the game. The Carabins scored touchdowns on their first two possessions and continued their demolition run throughout the first half.

At halftime, the score was already 34–0 in favor of the visitors. With such a commanding lead, the Carabins were able to give several reserves playing time in the second half.

Quarterback Pepe Gonzalez once again delivered a solid performance. He completed 15 of 21 passes for 327 yards and a touchdown. He also added 23 rushing yards and scored a touchdown on two carries. (Le Journal de Montréal

⁠)

Enrique Jaimes Leclair, for his part, was particularly impressive. The receiver caught eight passes for an impressive total of 152 yards. Mamadou Ba scored the touchdown on a pass from Gonzalez.

Mathieu Barsalou also had an excellent night, reaching the end zone three times.

With such a comfortable lead, Gonzalez finally gave way to Esteban Bedoya with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. It was the second time in as many games that the Carabins were able to give their reserves playing time. The previous week, Montreal had also dominated the Sherbrooke Vert & Or 53–21. (Le Journal de Montréal

⁠)

For Concordia, Samuel Roy scored the Stingers' first touchdown of the season. Quarterback Glenn Valentine, however, had a rough night, completing only six of his 15 passes for 72 yards and throwing two interceptions.

This victory improves the Carabins' record to 2-0, while the Stingers fall to 0-2.

The Carabins will now play their first home game of the season next Friday against the Bishop's Gaiters. Concordia, meanwhile, will look to secure its first win when it hosts McGill on Saturday. (Le Journal de Montréal⁠

)

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