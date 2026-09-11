Myles Garrett Announces Some Bad News

Myles Garrett was quick to admit that his physical condition was far from optimal.

In his first

appearance with the Los Angeles Rams, the star defensive player had a particularly difficult night during Friday's 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne.

Considered one of the NFL's best defensive players, Garrett recorded no tackles and had virtually no impact on the game. This was an unusual performance for a player entering his tenth

professional season.

The defensive back had, however, missed several practices and much of the Rams' training camp to protect his knee. Until now, neither the player nor his team had really suggested that this injury might limit his abilities on the field.

After the game, however, Garrett acknowledged that he wasn't at his best. “That was the worst version of myself I've ever shown,” he admitted, adding that he needed to quickly regain the form that has established him as a defensive standout.

The 30-year-old declined to reveal further details about his knee, going so far as to avoid specifying which one was affected. This caution comes despite his remarkable consistency in recent years. In five seasons with Cleveland, Garrett had missed only two games.

Rams Defense Falls Short of Expectations

The problem, however, wasn't limited to Garrett. The Los Angeles defense, which was significantly bolstered during the offseason, struggled mightily against the 49ers. Trent McDuffie put in a solid performance, but Jaylen Watson was notably beaten for a touchdown by Mike Evans.

For its part, the Rams' offense never found its rhythm. Matthew Stafford, 38, completed 15 of 25 passes for just 155 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns.

This 20-point loss marks the Rams' worst defeat since November 2024. For both Garrett and Stafford, the next goal is clear: quickly put this behind them and return to the level they displayed last season.

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