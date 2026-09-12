Rookie Camp: Here Are the CH Players Who Stood Out Today

This afternoon, the Canadiens' rookies were in action in Gatineau for their first game of the rookie tournament. For the occasion, the CH's young players faced off against the Jets.

And at first glance, we expected a rather lopsided matchup. The Jets had quite a few more big names than the CH, whose top prospects are mostly in the NCAA and in Russia.

And in the end, logic prevailed: the Jets won 3-1… and they were the better team on the ice.

But despite everything, there are some Canadiens players who made a strong impression. Let's take a closer look.

The first two are hard to separate: Aleksandr Legkov and Tyler Thorpe, who played on the same line, formed a very interesting pairing. Both created some great plays, and they notably combined forces on the Habs' lone goal, scored by Legkov.

Aleksandr Legkov puts us on the board with assists from Tyler Thorpe and Luke Mittelstadt! Aleksandr Legkov gets us on the board with some help from Tyler Thorpe and Luke Mittelstadt! WPG 3, MTL 1#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/sTQLu7PtqC — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2026

And in addition to his offensive flair, Thorpe also stood out for his physical play. Notably, he delivered a major-league check to defenseman Garrett Brown.

That was a hard hit.

On offense, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel was also impressive. We knew he was a real firebrand, and it showed on the ice. He rattled the net a few times and wasn't afraid to stir up trouble.

And on defense, I really liked Luke Mittelstadt's performance. The defenseman, who already has experience in Laval and is older at 23, really looked like a guy in control out there. That makes sense, you might say, but it's still reassuring.

Of course, we're talking about just one game in a rookie camp. You have to take it with a grain of salt… but there are still some guys who made a great first impression.

The Habs' prospects will face the Senators' prospects tomorrow at 6 p.m.: we'll see if any other players are able to stand out.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Mittelstadt.

Francis Bouillon, one of the Canadiens' development staff members, holds Luke Mittelstadt in very high regard Article by @JFChaumontLNH https://t.co/lTfKEfVsJM pic.twitter.com/t6ZMKHH6iX — NHL (@NHL_FR) September 12, 2026

– Unsurprisingly, Viggo Björck was really good this afternoon.

Viggo Björck is effortlessly outsmarting everyone, playing the prospects game one step ahead of his competition as a result. 1-0 #NHLJets, with the assist going to Brayden Yager: pic.twitter.com/OmhS1IdCo4 — Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) September 12, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman: On Connor Hellebuyck: I believe Florida made an offer, but I think some of the…key pieces in that offer have since been traded elsewhere; the draft package for Brady Tkachuk; potentially…Evan Rodrigues, who's now with the Devils – 32 Thoughts (9/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 12, 2026

– Nice!

Zachary Brault-Guillard has been called up to the 18-man roster for today's game against the HFX Wanderers pic.twitter.com/axQvqQvYJ3 — FC Supra (@fcsupraquebec) September 12, 2026

– His 2026 season has been a pleasant surprise in Toronto.