Rookie Camp: Here Are the CH Players Who Stood Out Today

Félix Forget
Rookie Camp: Here Are the CH Players Who Stood Out Today
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

This afternoon, the Canadiens' rookies were in action in Gatineau for their first game of the rookie tournament. For the occasion, the CH's young players faced off against the Jets.

And at first glance, we expected a rather lopsided matchup. The Jets had quite a few more big names than the CH, whose top prospects are mostly in the NCAA and in Russia.

And in the end, logic prevailed: the Jets won 3-1… and they were the better team on the ice.

But despite everything, there are some Canadiens players who made a strong impression. Let's take a closer look.

The first two are hard to separate: Aleksandr Legkov and Tyler Thorpe, who played on the same line, formed a very interesting pairing. Both created some great plays, and they notably combined forces on the Habs' lone goal, scored by Legkov.

And in addition to his offensive flair, Thorpe also stood out for his physical play. Notably, he delivered a major-league check to defenseman Garrett Brown.

That was a hard hit.

On offense, Mavrick Rousseau-Hamel was also impressive. We knew he was a real firebrand, and it showed on the ice. He rattled the net a few times and wasn't afraid to stir up trouble.

And on defense, I really liked Luke Mittelstadt's performance. The defenseman, who already has experience in Laval and is older at 23, really looked like a guy in control out there. That makes sense, you might say, but it's still reassuring.

Of course, we're talking about just one game in a rookie camp. You have to take it with a grain of salt… but there are still some guys who made a great first impression.

The Habs' prospects will face the Senators' prospects tomorrow at 6 p.m.: we'll see if any other players are able to stand out.


In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Mittelstadt.

– Unsurprisingly, Viggo Björck was really good this afternoon.

– Interesting.

Nice!

– His 2026 season has been a pleasant surprise in Toronto.

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