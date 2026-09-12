Chris Kreider: Here’s When He Might Decide to Sign

Where will Chris Kreider play in 2026-27? It's a question that's generating quite a bit of buzz throughout the NHL right now.

The Ducks, who need cap space to sign Cutter Gauthier, reached an agreement with Kreider to terminate his contract. This allowed the forward to become a free agent and decide which team he'll continue his career with.

And right now, there's a lot of talk about the Canadiens (due to his ties to Jeff Gorton, among other reasons) and the Bruins (since he was born in Massachusetts) as teams to watch, given that he wants to play for a good team in the East.

And according to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic), things could move quickly: Kreider is expected to sign a new contract… by the end of the weekend.

It could even happen today, the reporter notes.

NEW for @TheAthletic

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Chris Kreider's decision coming soon, remembering Barry Melrose, a special night celebrating Cliff Fletcher, and more in my latest https://t.co/BVy8Nj43m9 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 12, 2026

LeBrun notes that Kreider has currently narrowed his list of options down to 3–4 teams. So there aren't many clubs left in the running… and one wonders if the Canadiens are among them.

The insider mentions that all the teams that made the playoffs in the East last year are in the running, which doesn't rule out the Habs. However, there are reportedly a few teams in the West that are also being considered.

What we understand is that the process is nearing its end. Kreider intends to sign soon, and no matter where he continues his career, we're likely to see him with his new team right from the start of training camp.

We'll be following this story closely in the coming hours, of course.

In a Nutshell

– It starts at 1 p.m., for those interested.

Our leadership group for today's Prospect Challenge game in Gatineau: Our leadership group for today's Prospect Challenge game in Gatineau: Luke Mittelstadt (C)

Dillan Bentley (A)

Tyler Thorpe (A)#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/rYWMa4Ziji — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2026

– Contract extension for Mark Stone.

Mark Stone signs a two-year extension with Vegas worth $9 million AAV. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 12, 2026

– Love it or hate it?

The Carolina Hurricanes' 2026–27 center-ice logo is designed to feature the inside of the Stanley Cup. #Hurricanes #StanleyCup #StormSeason pic.twitter.com/Jou7pGsHIp — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) September 12, 2026

– Pole position for Lando Norris.

Lando Norris takes the leadhttps://t.co/Ume7J4r7qH — RDS (@RDSca) September 12, 2026

– Well done.