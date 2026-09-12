Here is the most unpleasant player Renaud Lavoie has faced in his career

During the offseason, it was announced that renowned Quebec sports reporter Renaud Lavoie would be joining a new radio station as a commentator at the start of the hockey season.

And yesterday, well, Lavoie made his debut on Radio X CHOI 980—the Quebec City station—while on the air with Jordan Boivin and Mélanie Trudel.

It was a great segment, during which Renaud opened up about several interesting topics.

He first reflected on his stroke and the details of the situation, then answered a flurry of questions.

And for one of the questions, Renaud Lavoie really put himself out there by naming the hockey player who had been the most unpleasant toward him since the start of his career.

That player is former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jeff Hackett.

Lavoie, of course, backed up his answer with a rather interesting anecdote from the early 2000s, when Hackett was playing for the Canadiens.

After two strong seasons in Montreal, Hackett suffered an injury early in the 2000–2001 season, which allowed the young José Théodore to step up and shine as the starting goaltender.

Hackett had thus lost his spot through no fault of his own, putting enormous pressure on his career and his place in the lineup as he had to prove himself to return to top form.

And it was during this time that Hackett was rude to Lavoie when answering the following question as he was preparing to return to the ice:

“Do you think it'll be a long time before you're back at the top of your game?” – Renaud Lavoie

Hackett replied very curtly, calling Lavoie an idiot and his question stupid.

Renaud Lavoie didn't take it well, until Hackett apologized to Lavoie, after which the two men eventually developed a respectful relationship.

In short, it's a pretty interesting anecdote that shows just how much media pressure can affect a player's personality.

In a Nutshell

– Worth reading.

The QMJHL Doomed to Changehttps://t.co/dS4GUl5VBF — RDS (@RDSca) September 12, 2026

– Let's hope so.

A very interesting weekend ahead for the Canadiens. Yes, there are Rookie Camp games for MTL starting today at 1 p.m. and tomorrow at 6 p.m. But, with the golf tournament on Monday, will there be a breakthrough in contract negotiations with Bolduc and/or Xhekaj? It's getting down to the wire. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 12, 2026

– Of course.