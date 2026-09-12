Did Francis Bouillon receive a promotion (that wasn’t announced)?

Over the summer, there were some changes in the Canadiens' player development department. The club saw Rob Ramage, who served as director of player development, retire.

He played a key role, overseeing the organization's prospects.

The question at the time was who would replace Ramage. The Canadiens haven't announced any hires or promotions since then… but one might wonder if Francis Bouillon, though it hasn't been announced (yet?), has been promoted.

It's worth noting that Bouillon, who has held the title of development coach for several years, was widely seen as the logical successor to Ramage. However, for now, the club's official website still refers to him as a coach rather than a director.

That's actually the same title held by Trevor Letowski, who has just taken on his new role.

New player development coach Trevor Letowski speaks to the media at the Prospect Challenge in Gatineau Listen ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/Tmg4pLVZdT — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2026

Logically, one might think that Bouillon, who has experience in this role, ranks above Letowski in the hierarchy. Especially since Letowski, as he pointed out to the media today, took this position to spend more time with his family.

The director role previously held by Ramage involves greater responsibilities and often requires travel to scout prospects. That doesn't seem to align with Letowski's reality.

Perhaps the Canadiens will maintain a structure in which Bouillon and Letowski are equal in terms of titles. But in practice, there are reasons to believe that Bouillon's responsibilities have increased… and that he now holds a role more akin to the one Ramage previously held.

Remember that when Bouillon was hired in 2017, he “succeeded” Ramage (who took on a directorial role). One might wonder if, sooner or later, Bouillon's title will change.

In a Nutshell

– That's true.

Admin really enjoyed his summer, but nothing beats a hockey game Summer was fun, but watching hockey is better#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VvlryuT0Mk — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2026

– The start of the season is approaching!

17 days until Habs hockey is back. ( : Ilya Kovalchuk) pic.twitter.com/mDtEB3hHtv — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 12, 2026

– That would have been something.