Chris Kreider Signs a One-Year Contract with the Canadiens

It's official.

Chris Kreider, who was a free agent, has just decided on his next destination. We knew the Canadiens were in the running for his services.

And in the end, he will indeed continue his career in Montreal. The team has just made the announcement.

The forward has signed a one-year contract.

And the Habs have just landed a big, powerful winger capable of scoring—exactly what they needed.

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a one-season contract (2026–2027) with forward Chris Kreider. The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract (2026–27) with forward Chris Kreider.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/7Hi5Dm83OP — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 12, 2026

We knew that the Canadiens, who have several key former Rangers figures in their front office (Jeff Gorton, Nick Bobrov, and Jim Ramsay), had a real shot at signing the forward. And in the end, the team has made its first acquisition of the summer.

We can finally say that the Habs have improved this summer, hehe.

Keep in mind that Kreider scored 22 goals and 50 points last year. At 35 years old, he's a solid bet for a club looking for options in the top six.

This will create internal competition, which could raise everyone's level of play… and if he still has gas left in the tank, he'll be a great linemate for Ivan Demidov, who could (really) benefit from having a guy who can score and shoot.

Extension

Of course, for many people, it'll be strange to see Kreider in a Canadiens uniform. He's still pretty unpopular around town for injuring Carey Price during the 2014 playoffs, and he still gets booed.

But if he finds success in Montreal and helps the team win games, I have a feeling the fans will forgive him for a lot.