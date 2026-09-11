The worst-case scenario has been confirmed for Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons may have to rethink their plans just a few days before their season opener.

Tua Tagovailoa,

recently named the team's starting quarterback, left Thursday's practice early after feeling pain in his obliques.

The incident occurred during a media-open drill. After throwing a pass during an exercise, Tagovailoa immediately put a hand to his lower back before sitting down on the field. The veteran, however, got back up quickly and was able to jog off the field.

The 28-year-old quarterback did not throw any further passes in front of reporters. His absence could have significant implications, however, as the Falcons are set to face the

Pittsburgh Steelers

on Sunday in their season opener.

Cooper Rush Could Already Be Called Upon to Step In

Cooper Rush, who is expected to be Atlanta's primary backup this season, took over with the starting offensive unit for the remainder of practice. If Tagovailoa isn't fully recovered, Rush could make his first start with the Falcons as early as Sunday.

Tagovailoa had been officially named the starter on Monday, just a few days before the season opener. During the preseason, he had shown particularly encouraging signs. In Atlanta's final preseason game, the former Miami Dolphins player completed seven of his eight passes for 95 yards in just three offensive drives.

This injury comes at the worst possible time for the Falcons, who are counting on their new quarterback to get the season off to a strong start. Tagovailoa joined Atlanta in March after six seasons in Miami.

His arrival in Georgia followed an unusual contractual situation. The Dolphins still owe him $99.2 million over the next two years following his release. Tagovailoa had previously signed a four-year extension with Miami worth $212.5 million, set to expire in 2024.

The next few hours will therefore be crucial in determining the exact severity of his injury and who will lead the Falcons' offense against Pittsburgh.

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