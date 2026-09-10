A Disaster for A.J. Brown

The New England Patriots may have to play without their top offensive receiver in their next game.

A.J. Brown, who

was playing his first official game with his new team on Wednesday, left the game against the Seattle Seahawks due to an injury to his right ankle.

According to reports by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the wide receiver appears to have suffered a sprain. Initial examinations are reassuring, however, as X-rays revealed no fractures.

The exact severity of the injury, however, remains to be determined. Brown is scheduled to undergo an MRI so that doctors can assess how long he will be sidelined and determine the

appropriate treatment

.

The injury occurred in the third quarter. On an incomplete pass thrown by Drake Maye on third down, Brown's ankle became trapped between his own and that of a Seattle defender. The player remained on the ground for a few moments before leaving the field under his own power. He then headed to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Prior to this incident, Brown had already made an impact on the Patriots' offense. Notably, he caught a long pass from Maye and drew a pass interference penalty, setting up his team's first touchdown. Eli Raridon then capped off the drive with a two-yard run to score the six points.

Brown finished the game with three receptions and 26 yards, while the Patriots ultimately lost 13-10 to the Seahawks.

An absence that could cost the Patriots dearly

Brown's arrival was precisely intended to allow New England to significantly bolster its receiving corps. Acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a first-round pick in 2028, the 29-year-old veteran was expected to fill the void left by Stefon Diggs' departure.

After four solid seasons in Philadelphia, Brown has a reputation as a reliable player. He appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and 2023, before missing a few games over the next two seasons.

Head Coach Mike Vrabel said it was still too early to confirm whether Brown would play in the next game. The Patriots are set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 20.

In the meantime, the MRI results will be crucial in determining the true extent of this injury and the likelihood of A.J. Brown rejoining his teammates soon.

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