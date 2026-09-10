Is Josh Jacobs Facing a Major Suspension?

There has been a new development in Josh Jacobs' legal case.



The Green Bay Packers

running back

entered a “no contest” plea on Thursday in a Green Bay, Wisconsin, court in a case that could now have significant implications for his NFL season.

The player therefore neither admitted guilt nor claimed innocence regarding the misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal damage to property. During the hearing, Jacobs nevertheless acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and stated that he fully accepts responsibility.

The incident dates back to May 23, when an altercation involving a woman occurred at the player's home, located in the Green Bay area. Authorities formally filed the charges on August 27.

Since the allegations came to light, Jacobs had been placed on the NFL's Commissioner's Exemption List. This measure temporarily removed him from his team's activities while the league assessed the circumstances surrounding the case.

The decision to plead “no contest” could now allow the NFL to move to the next stage of its disciplinary process. According to the rules set forth in the collective bargaining agreement, a domestic violence case can result in a six-game suspension.

Surveillance Video at the Heart of the Case

The criminal complaint also references footage from a surveillance camera installed in Jacobs' garage. According to the court document, the woman was attempting to leave the premises when an altercation reportedly broke out.

The complaint alleges that Jacobs grabbed her before throwing her to the ground. The woman reportedly struck her head and sustained an injury.

The court's decision does not necessarily put an end to the player's athletic repercussions. The NFL must now determine the appropriate penalty, while the Packers may have to cope with the absence of their star running back for several games.

For Jacobs, this case thus represents a serious personal and professional challenge as he approaches the next stage of his career with Green Bay.

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