The Alouettes Unveil Travis Theis’s Replacement

The Montreal Alouettes will have to adjust their game plan ahead of their matchup against the British Columbia Lions.



In particular,

the Montreal team

will have to do without Travis Theis, who has been placed on the injured reserve list for six games due to a right leg injury.

This absence opens the door for Shomari Lawrence, who is expected to see significantly more playing time on Saturday night in Vancouver. The running back has already appeared in five games this season. In 22 carries, he has racked up 152 yards, for an impressive average of 6.9 yards per carry. Seven of his carries have been for 10 yards or more.

Lawrence stood out particularly in the matchup against the Ottawa Redblacks, where he gained 71 rushing yards. Despite limited playing time since the start of the season, the player says he's ready to seize

this new opportunity.

Head coach Jason Maas believes the change shouldn't disrupt the Montreal offense. According to him, Lawrence and Theis have different skill sets but are capable of taking on similar responsibilities as running backs, receivers, and blockers.

Liam Talbot is expected to retain his role as the second running back. The young player recently scored his first CFL touchdown. Stevie Scott III remains sidelined following an injury sustained in the season opener.

Arthur Hamlin Announces His Retirement

The Alouettes also received another significant piece of news this week. Linebacker Arthur Hamlin announced his retirement at just 26 years old.

Hamlin arrived in Montreal in 2024 after being selected 29th overall in the CFL draft and played in eight games this season. He recorded two defensive tackles and six additional tackles on special teams. In 2025, he appeared in 16 games, racking up 17 tackles—four on special teams—and one interception.

In other news, Tyrice Beverette was named the CFL's Player of the Week following a strong performance against the Lions.

The Alouettes, who hold a 10-2 record, will face the British Columbia team—which has a 6-6 record—on Saturday at 10 p.m. at B.C. Place.

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