It’s now official for Tyrice Beverette

The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced its Players of the Week on Wednesday, honoring three athletes who played a key role in their teams' victories.

Tyrice Beverette of the Montreal Alouettes, along with Dhel Duncan-Busby and Trevor Harris of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, were each recognized for their outstanding performances.

For Saskatchewan, veteran quarterback Trevor Harris delivered a particularly strong performance in the team's dramatic 32-26 overtime victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Harris completed passes for an impressive total of 362 yards. Three of his completed passes covered at least 30 yards, directly helping to keep the pressure on the opposing defense.

This performance also allowed him to reach another historic milestone. With 41,590 career passing yards, Harris now ranks 10th on the CFL's all-time list.

His teammate Dhel Duncan-Busby was also instrumental in this victory. The wide receiver set a new personal best with 148 yards on 10 receptions. He particularly stood out when the game was at its tightest: six of his catches came in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Beverette Shines with a Spectacular Play

In Montreal, Tyrice Beverette made a lasting impression in the Alouettes' 37-30 victory over the British Columbia Lions. The linebacker returned an interception 57 yards for a spectacular defensive touchdown. He also recorded six defensive tackles and one tackle on special teams.

The three players were selected by a committee comprising representatives from the CFL's football operations, player and game statistics, and content departments.

This recognition highlights three major individual performances that contributed to key victories in the final week of action of the 2026 season.

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