Overpaying for the right player: Marco D’Amico would be willing to do so for Marchenko

Kirill Marchenko has certainly been one of the most polarizing figures in the NHL for several months now.

Of course, there have been rumors linking him to the Montreal Canadiens, since the “fit” is practically perfect—or almost.

The thought of him on the same line as Ivan Demidov certainly has fans salivating.

The team needs a productive player (ideally a big, physical one) for the top six, and Marchenko seems to check all the boxes.

We know Kent Hughes has said the club would be willing to overpay for the right player. Is Marchenko that player?

Marco D'Amico thinks so, and he discussed the Blue Jackets winger's case at length with Shaun Starr during the Starr & D'Amico Show.

In my opinion, it goes without saying that you have to overpay for a player who meets so many criteria, like Marchenko.

Clearly, he seems to be the perfect player, especially given that he appears to be available and doesn't seem to want to spend his career in Columbus.

Obviously, the Habs will have to give up a lot to acquire the 26-year-old Russian. That works out well, because the Habs have plenty of assets available for a trade.

Just recently, we learned what Don Waddell's demands are for Marchenko. It will take players who are ready to help the team right away.

Starr and D'Amico discussed a potential offer that would appeal to Columbus, and a package including Oliver Kapanen, Adam Engstrom, and Alexander Zharovsky would make a lot of sense.

Keep in mind that Adam Fantilli is still unsigned and is likely to ask for around $15 million per season. Currently, the Jackets have just over $12 million in cap space, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins will most likely be placed on the LTIR (long-term injured reserve), which will save a little over $5 million.

Marchenko is in the final year of his contract, which pays him just $3.85 million per season. So, if Waddell wants immediate help, it will have to come at very reasonable salaries.

That's where Kapanen and Engstrom become interesting, as they're both on entry-level contracts. Furthermore, Kapanen has proven he can certainly contribute in a top-9—even a top-6—lineup, having scored 22 goals in his rookie season. He's reliable defensively and holds his own in the faceoff circle.

Adam Engstrom is very close to the NHL and could become a valuable asset for the Jackets very soon. Add to that Zharovsky, who is a top prospect, and they might need to include one or two draft picks in the deal.

Honestly, I agree with D'Amico: Marchenko is a player the Habs can—and should—overpay for. And a trade package like the one mentioned above makes a lot of sense.

I believe, however, that Kent Hughes will wait until the last minute in the hope of getting him at a more reasonable price. On the other hand, he shouldn't wait too long, knowing that he could be traded to a team like the Ottawa Senators.

The Habs can't afford to miss their chance to land a player like Marchenko, especially if he's headed elsewhere in the division.

In a nutshell

– Well.

Via Instagram, Connor Ingram, who played 134 NHL games for Nashville, Arizona, Utah, and Edmonton, announced his retirement. He adds that his goal is to go back to school to study psychology and use what he learns to help others,https://t.co/2TPoJmBtmF — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2026

– Unbelievable.

A lesson in taking the best player available in the OHL draft, even if they don't want to play for you. Brampton selects Tanner Adams—a consensus top-two pick in the draft class—with the No. 3 pick, knowing he wants to play in Sudbury. In the end, they get the No. 5 pick in 2027 plus 16 picks. https://t.co/6gUDHGlMgr — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) September 11, 2026

– Read more.

– Not easy for the Blue Jays.