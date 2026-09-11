Chris Kreider: A factor in the Habs’ favor (unlike the Bruins)

Chris Kreider in Montreal… yes or no?

For me, the answer is yes. Because I would NEVER say no to the idea of adding a guy who can help the team win games on the ice.

But not everyone feels the same way, either. And that's okay, too.

That said, the player—who's currently a free agent—needs to find a new team before the start of next season. And we've heard the Bruins' name mentioned in connection with this… because he knows the place and because Boston is looking for forwards to better balance out their top-9 lineup.

But what could work in the Habs' favor is the fact that Kreider is looking for a place where he'll have the best chance of winning the Stanley Cup. And as Jimmy Murphy points out, that's not likely to happen in Boston…

Also, from what I'm told, Kreider wants to go to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender, and with all due respect to the #NHLBruins, they aren't one right now. — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) September 11, 2026

At this point, it's up to Chris Kreider to make the best decision for the next chapter of his career.

He's 35 years old, and at this stage of his NHL career, it's only natural that he'd be interested in winning a Stanley Cup. He hasn't lifted the coveted trophy since the start of his pro career in 2012, and that's surely got him salivating…

But the question is whether the Habs are willing to go down that path to improve the team.

That's the biggest question right now.

In a Nutshell

– Nice goal.

Stuck around to watch the Blackhawks' NHLers scrimmage a bit. Anton Frondell scored this pretty one. pic.twitter.com/BfnOpkR9yG — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) September 11, 2026

– Wow.

Holy cow, a Santa Clara player on Canada's U17 team! https://t.co/rGcX2ePFar — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) September 11, 2026

– Well…