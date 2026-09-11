Kirill Marchenko in Montreal: “I don’t see a good fit”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to limit the damage from a disastrous summer.

After unsuccessfully attempting to trade his best defenseman to Dallas, GM Don Waddell has spent the summer dealing with rumors surrounding Kirill Marchenko.

But that can't be his priority right now: he has a big-name player (Adam Fantilli) who is a free agent and will complicate the team's salary cap situation when he signs.

Of course, in Montreal, the most important issue (regarding Columbus) is Marchenko. We know Kent Hughes wants him, but he can't seem to reach an agreement with his Ohio counterpart on a price.

Why? Because Waddell wants players who can help right away to replace Marchenko, who accounts for only $3.85 million of the cap space for next season.

But since Hughes doesn't really have the resources to give Waddell a top-tier established player, Pierre McGuire doesn't see a fit between the two teams right now.

Note: He sees the fit on the ice… but not in the negotiations. He explains this in this excerpt from The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test.

The #GoHabsGo may not have what the #CBJ are looking for in a Kirill Marchenko trade… Pierre McGuire: “I don't see a fit there” #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/fzKSLZBgdw — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 10, 2026

Let's ask ourselves the following questions: Which team will give Waddell what he wants? Who has a quality player, signed to a low-cost contract, ready to be included in such a trade?

And even if such a player existed, does he play for a team with which Marchenko wants to sign a contract extension? Does that team want to give Marchenko the moon?

We all agree that if we know it's impossible to meet the Blue Jackets' demands, the club's GM knows it too.

I've been saying this for a few days now, but to me, it's clear: Waddell wants to buy himself some time. And when his team inevitably gets off to a worse start to the season than he expects—and time starts working against him—he'll lower his expectations.

Will Marchenko be traded before the start of the season? I don't think so. But will he be traded before the trade deadline, which is six months from now?

I think so.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Didn't his dad teach him how to throw a football?

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers are on the sidelines watching some @CanesFootball pic.twitter.com/F6918Nnqwq — ACC Network (@accnetwork) September 11, 2026

– He doesn't want to look back on his time in New Jersey.

Nemec on his relationship with Sheldon Keefe: “Sorry, I don't want to talk about that. It wasn't bad. We had a different vision, but it's behind me, and I don't want to bring that up again. I don't want to prove anyone wrong—that's not my mindset. I just want to have fun and play… pic.twitter.com/8Hv9uUEe2u — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 10, 2026

– Will there be any developments in this matter?