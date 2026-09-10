David Savard: Here’s How He Continues to Help the Habs Today

Félix Forget
David Savard: Here’s How He Continues to Help the Habs Today
Credit: Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

David Savard has decided to retire at the end of the 2024–25 season. The defenseman, who spent the last four years of his career with the Habs, helped the club through its rebuilding process.

He was a key leader in the city and was (truly) well-liked in the locker room.

So it made sense, when he hung up his skates, to see him as a candidate for a role with the Canadiens. Except that so far, Savard hasn't accepted anything. He's enjoying his retirement, which is his right.

But despite all that, it doesn't stop the Quebec native from helping the Habs today. Appearing on “Salut Bonjour” today, the former defenseman revealed that he's still in touch with the players and talks to them from time to time.

And when he notices things while watching the games, he brings them up with the guys.

All of this is interesting when you consider that Savard, in that same interview, also spoke about his potential interest in a coaching position. He doesn't want to take one on right now and wants to do it on his own terms (since he's happy to have more time with his family), but you get the sense that it's a path he's interested in.

Could he do it in a few years, once his children are a little older? Maybe.

If he's interested in such a role, one wonders if he'll find a job within the Canadiens' organization. We might even see him behind the Rocket's bench in a few years, for instance.

And we know just how much he's loved and respected within the organization: seeing him return as a coach would be a great story.


Quick Thoughts

– I love it.

– Something to keep in mind.

– Interesting.

– Too bad.

– Well done.

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