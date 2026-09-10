David Savard: Here’s How He Continues to Help the Habs Today

David Savard has decided to retire at the end of the 2024–25 season. The defenseman, who spent the last four years of his career with the Habs, helped the club through its rebuilding process.

He was a key leader in the city and was (truly) well-liked in the locker room.

So it made sense, when he hung up his skates, to see him as a candidate for a role with the Canadiens. Except that so far, Savard hasn't accepted anything. He's enjoying his retirement, which is his right.

But despite all that, it doesn't stop the Quebec native from helping the Habs today. Appearing on “Salut Bonjour” today, the former defenseman revealed that he's still in touch with the players and talks to them from time to time.

And when he notices things while watching the games, he brings them up with the guys.

Happy in retirement, David Savard hasn't ruled out a coaching career: https://t.co/pbWard8MVD — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 10, 2026

All of this is interesting when you consider that Savard, in that same interview, also spoke about his potential interest in a coaching position. He doesn't want to take one on right now and wants to do it on his own terms (since he's happy to have more time with his family), but you get the sense that it's a path he's interested in.

Could he do it in a few years, once his children are a little older? Maybe.

If he's interested in such a role, one wonders if he'll find a job within the Canadiens' organization. We might even see him behind the Rocket's bench in a few years, for instance.

And we know just how much he's loved and respected within the organization: seeing him return as a coach would be a great story.

Quick Thoughts

– I love it.

What do you think of a Hutson-Dobson duo? pic.twitter.com/0yyS58fq7m — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 10, 2026

– Something to keep in mind.

Elliotte Friedman: Regarding Chris Kreider's contract termination: Ducks fans were asking me if that meant Cutter Gauthier was close [to signing]; I don't think one implies the other; I've heard they've been working on it – 32 Thoughts (9/10) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 11, 2026

– Interesting.

Thomas Drance: The sense is that the Canucks are more excited about the options on the waiver wire than they are about the late-summer bargain bin – The Athletic (9/8) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 11, 2026

– Too bad.

Goals and a great atmosphere at the R-V at Stade Boréale, but a strong comeback by the Toronto team prevented the #RosesMTL from adding two more points to their lead in the NSL standings. https://t.co/nKAPtq7I4y — Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) September 11, 2026

– Well done.