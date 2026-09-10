Chris Kreider: His arrival wouldn’t (really) help Zachary Bolduc

Since yesterday, Chris Kreider has been a hot topic around town. The power forward had his contract bought out by the Anaheim Ducks and is now a free agent.

And since he's the kind of player who would fill a need in Montreal—a big, physical forward who can score—it's got people talking… especially since he has ties to Jeff Gorton.

You'd think that for fans—who've hated Kreider for 12 years—seeing him in a Habs uniform would be weird. But there's one Habs player for whom this would be downright bad news.

As Martin McGuire noted on 98.5 Sports, Kreider's arrival would block out a player like Zachary Bolduc, who is precisely looking to get ice time in an offensive role.

And it's safe to say that with Kreider in the mix, it wouldn't be easy.

Montreal Canadiens | Could Kreider's arrival hurt Bolduc's chances? https://t.co/LOuUVc4BYz — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 11, 2026

We know that Bolduc still hasn't signed a contract for next season. His desire for an offensive role could be a sticking point in negotiations, and one has to wonder what he thinks of the rumors linking Kreider to the Canadiens.

The American just tallied 22 goals and 50 points: he's (probably) the one who would get a chance on the wing of the second line.

It's reasonable to think that Kreider wouldn't be a bad mentor for Bolduc, who showed grit on the ice last year and could benefit from the know-how of a veteran. But if the Quebec native's goal is to establish himself in an offensive role right away, the former Ranger and Duck will be more of a hindrance than an asset.

And it won't help him gain leverage in his negotiations with the Canadiens either, you know…

Extension

It's worth noting that McGuire, in his segment, mentions that, in his view, Kreider doesn't have much left to offer the Canadiens. The fact that he plays such a physical style means that, at 35, there are reasons to worry about wear and tear.

It's fair to say he may no longer be the 50-goal scorer he once was… but there's reason to believe he still has a little left in the tank, that said. And for a year or two, he shouldn't be too much of a liability for his next team.