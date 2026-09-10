Martin Laperrière on David Reinbacher: “He’s knocking on the NHL’s door”

After so many injuries and a rather slow development, it's time for David Reinbacher to claim his spot in the NHL. It all starts now with the Canadiens' training camps.

The good news for Reinbacher is that he has the full confidence of the Canadiens organization.

Among those who have great confidence in him is Rocket assistant coach Martin Laperrière, who didn't hold back in praising him on Thursday.

Full quote: “He's been somewhat unlucky with injuries and such, but I think in the long run it'll toughen him up and help him. I think he's knocking on the door of the NHL, and I think it'll be interesting to see the results of all the work he's put in over the summer…” https://t.co/cDognmg1qA — Kenzie Lalonde (@KenzieTSN) September 10, 2026

Laperrière told TSN's Kenzie Lalonde that he believes Reinbacher is knocking on the NHL's door.

The assistant coach's explanation is one that many people have come to accept in recent years: Reinbacher hasn't been lucky with injuries.

Laperrière elaborated on his point by explaining that what could be a game-changer is the work the defenseman has put in over the summer.

Let's be honest, these statements are starting to sound repetitive, and Reinbacher will have to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season.

He almost did just that in 2025–2026, when he played 57 games with Laval and two more in Montreal. At 59 games, that's a long way from a full 84-game season, but it's a start.

Speaking of his two games in Montreal, Reinbacher performed well in them. He wasn't spectacular on the ice, but he played his game effectively by doing what was expected of him. That's probably what the organization expects to see this season.

It will be interesting to see how Reinbacher performs in the preseason games.

On Thursday morning, Reinbacher was practicing with the big league team in Brossard. He was paired with Jayden Struble on the blue line.

All the players are on the ice this morning for practice. Mike Matheson, who had been skating alone for the past two days, is back with his teammates. David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and Owen Beck are also part of the group.… pic.twitter.com/d3VxYnWuaJ — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 10, 2026

In a nutshell

– Now that's confidence.

With their semifinal against Vancouver tied 1-1, can CF Montreal bring home the Canadian Championship this year ? pic.twitter.com/3LGnXevQkm — HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 10, 2026

– There have been players from all over the world in the Rocket organization.

Bonus point if you remember the Latvian player in the Rocket's history

Bonus point if you remember the Latvian player in the Rocket's history pic.twitter.com/OieMNOk7sC — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) September 10, 2026

– What a goal!