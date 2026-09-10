The Time Zdeno Chara Almost Signed a Contract with the CH

Just imagine: Zdeno Chara with the Montreal Canadiens.

We can all agree… that would have been quite a story.

That said, Renaud Lavoie shared a rather unique story involving the former Bruins defenseman and former Canadiens general manager, Marc Bergevin. During the pandemic, when the free-agent market was completely out of the ordinary, Bergevin had tried to lure Chara to Montreal.

The problem?

Chara wanted to prioritize his family, since it was easier for him to stay in the U.S. because of his children's school. The scenario would have been completely crazy…

Of course, you'll understand that this topic came up after the guys had discussed the idea of Chris Kreider playing for the Canadiens.

The guy has a reputation we're all familiar with… and it was the same with Chara back then. But my question is this: if Zdeno Chara had come to town and helped the Habs win the Stanley Cup, would we have forgiven him for what he did to Max Pacioretty?

Would we have even brought up what happened more than ten years ago? Probably not…

We have to take the good with the bad when it comes to what happened on the ice a few years ago. That's true for Chara, but it's also true for Kreider.

And that's why I want to say this: Kreider's arrival in Montreal would be polarizing, just as it would have been a few years ago with Chara. But if the guy helps us win games…

Behind the Scenes

– There you have it.

A fast, hard-nosed top-6 goal-scorer is available on the market. If his name weren't Chris Kreider, I don't think there'd be any debate about whether we could use a player like that in the short term. The Habs need to play like the teams we hate for how physical they are—here's your chance. pic.twitter.com/HTZLD8UHGJ — HFTV (@HFTVSports) September 10, 2026

– Well said.

The circumstances surrounding his trade from the Ducks to the Blues this summer still leave a bitter taste in his mouth https://t.co/BG5sBXFLJT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 10, 2026

– Your turn!