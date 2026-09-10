Connor Hellebuyck wants to protect his wife: Is that a reason he wants to leave?

I'll start this article by asking you a question.

Connor Hellebuyck… where will he be traded?

In my mind, it seems like there are two logical answers: Florida (the Panthers)… or Buffalo. But maybe I'm just wrong, too.

That said, the goaltender's situation is causing a stir because he's yet ANOTHER American who wants to leave Canada. Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, Quinn Hughes, Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Zach Werenski…

You can't say this phenomenon is anything new. And that's what's worrisome to some, even though, according to Frank Seravalli, the goalie's decision is likely based more on the success he can achieve in the coming years…

Frank Seravalli: Regarding Connor Hellebuyck's trade request: Based on my understanding, I don't think this is a “get me out of Canada” situation… I think he wants a team where he has room to grow… one that helps them take it to the next level – FAN Morning Show (9/9)

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NHLRR: Hellebuyck has… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 10, 2026

But according to a report by the website Hockey Feed, it appears that Connor Hellebuyck's wife is involved in the matter.

She faced heavy criticism last winter when her husband went to visit Donald Trump after the U.S. victory at the Olympics, and people didn't take it well. The goalie even said publicly at the time that he didn't understand why his wife was the target of such intense criticism.

Shortly thereafter, at the end of his team's season, the goaltender asked his club to trade him…

That's nothing new either.

Players' wives (often) have a say in the matter, and we've seen this happen a few times in the past. It notably happened with Jeff Petry AND Sheldon Souray while they were playing for the Montreal Canadiens…

It's all part of the game!

In a Nutshell

– For those interested:

– For real!

#CBJ general manager Don Waddell explains just how important Mathieu Olivier is to the Blue Jackets organization!#thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/uybWMdP6BX — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 10, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

Without making too much noise, the Dodgers are closing in on the top. https://t.co/XN3E7Oi5ak https://t.co/M9t2wlNvCk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) September 10, 2026

– Worth noting.