Kirill Marchenko: The Islanders Want Him, Too

When people talk about Kirill Marchenko, the name of the Montreal Canadiens often comes up.

Of course, it's safe to assume that Kent Hughes isn't the only GM calling Ohio to try to convince Don Waddell to trade his star player.

After all, Marchenko is an attractive prospect for many teams right now.

Even though the player will hold the upper hand (if he doesn't want to sign a long-term deal somewhere, that's bound to affect the interest of the club in question), other teams are calling.

And that's good news for the Blue Jackets, who can use that as leverage in negotiations. They need to try to create a bidding war over the player.

On that note, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) reports on his podcast that Mathieu Darche's Islanders are interested—as are the Canadiens—in Kirill Marchenko.

TVA Sports has also covered the story.

32 Thoughts: news, information, analysis, and interviews from the NHL/NHLPA media tour. Quinn Hughes

, Brady Tkachuk

, Connor McDavid

, Sidney Crosby We'll return to our regular Monday/Friday schedule next week. Links to your preferred platform are here:https://t.co/WpfPmxA6TX — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 10, 2026

This is reminiscent of the Noah Dobson situation. After all, the Islanders (by necessity), the Blue Jackets, and the Canadiens were the teams involved in the end.

Will it end the same way—with the Habs landing the player? We don't know.

The way things are shaping up, the Blue Jackets are looking for immediate help to replace Marchenko. But with Adam Fantilli set to sign, replacing the Russian on a tight budget won't exactly be easy.

Since time isn't entirely against the Blue Jackets right now, I think Don Waddell will choose to wait until his organization inevitably gets off to a rough start to the season before making a move. Unless he gets what he wants in the meantime…

In a Nutshell

– Note:

Cole Caufield is back on the ice this morning. From what I've heard, the forward reportedly returned late from Las Vegas last night.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Caufield #NHL pic.twitter.com/IHpPoAaqAf — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 10, 2026

– Interesting.

All the players are on the ice this morning for practice. Mike Matheson, who had been skating alone for the past two days, is back with his teammates. David Reinbacher, Adam Engstrom, and Owen Beck are also part of the group… pic.twitter.com/d3VxYnWuaJ — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 10, 2026

– No surprise there.

– Good to hear that.

– Phew.