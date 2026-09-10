Chris Kreider Update: The Bruins Are Hot on the Canadiens’ Heels

What will Chris Kreider do in the coming hours or days?

As you know, we fully expect him to take advantage of his free agency (I don't expect him to be claimed off waivers) to choose his next team.

He can pick his team without losing a dime… the Ducks are getting out of his contract without paying a fortune, even though they're in trouble… another team will sign him with a lower cap hit… in the end, everyone stands to gain.

But where will he go?

Everyone agrees that he wants to return to play in the East to be closer to his family. That's obviously his most fundamental right.

We don't expect to see him back in the New York area (things clearly ended badly with the Rangers, and the other teams aren't powerhouses), and teams like Montreal or Buffalo are being mentioned right now.

But could the Bruins throw a wrench in the Canadiens' plans?

I know, I know: the Bruins aren't a powerhouse either. Except that the guy is from Boston and played college hockey there. If he wants to play close to his family and for his childhood team, this might be his best chance to make that happen.

On that note, Elliotte Friedman (32 Thoughts) says there's a lot of talk about Boston in his case. The reporter also added that it would be a logical destination.

32 Thoughts: news, information, analysis, and interview podcast from the NHL/NHLPA media tour. Quinn Hughes

, Brady Tkachuk

, Connor McDavid

, Sidney Crosby We'll return to our regular Monday/Friday schedule next week. Links to your preferred platform are here:https://t.co/WpfPmxA6TX — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 10, 2026

We know the Canadiens are a team of interest in this situation. Could Kent Hughes have the rug pulled out from under him by a division rival?

We'll see.

In reality, the team Kreider chooses will say a lot about his priorities. If he wants to win, he won't go to Boston. But if he wants to be closer to his family and fulfill a childhood dream, he might choose the Bruins.

He's put himself in a position to decide. He deserves it.

In a nutshell

– Here we go.

The Canadiens' rookie camp is underway! Tyler Thorpe, Owen Protz, and Arseni Radkov, among others, are already on the ice this morning in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #HabsProspect #Thorpe pic.twitter.com/ChAthFM387 — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 10, 2026

– Interesting.

#CBJ general manager Don Waddell takes us behind the scenes and explains what actually happened with Zach Werenski this summer #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/0YoyhurU9J — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 10, 2026

– What a never-ending saga.

Frank Seravalli: On the Red Wings' management search: The names that have been reported…some of them haven't even been interviewed; the Red Wings called and asked for permission…and then never interviewed them; I really don't know what's going on there – FAN Morning Show (9/9) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 10, 2026

– Excellent question.