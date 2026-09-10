Chris Kreider has already asked the Canadiens to trade for him

So what? Would you like to see Chris Kreider come to town?

Because ever since yesterday, the topic has been all the rage. And that's no surprise: the guy wants to come back to the East and play for a good team following his split with the Ducks.

And he's still capable of holding his own.

When his contract is (inevitably) bought out this afternoon, he'll be free to sign wherever he wants. And the Canadiens' name just won't go away in this story.

Even though Kreider is American, he knows his chances of winning in the East are better in Montreal than in the New York or Boston areas, for example.

And above all, he knows Martin St-Louis, Jim Ramsay (physical therapist), and Jeff Gorton well.

This morning on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie took the time to mention just how much more than just an acquaintance Kreider has with these three gentlemen: they're important to him. He seemed confident that the Habs could sign Kreider, it appears.

Not only did Gorton sign Kreider back in the day, and not only did St-Louis and Kreider train together in the past, but Ramsay was at the heart of the reasons that led Kreider and the Rangers to part ways.

As Lavoie pointed out this morning, the fact that the Rangers didn't honor their former employee—when the Habs were at MSG a few years ago—really upset Kreider, who didn't want to “represent the Rangers” in front of the cameras that night.

All this to say that there are definitely ties between Kreider and the Habs. The Canadiens wouldn't have to give up a young player to acquire his services, should the player ever want to sign with Quebec.

And, according to Renaud Lavoie, Kreider has already said he wants to come to the city.

Two years ago, when things were going badly in New York and Chris Drury was alienating everyone, Kreider walked past the Habs' bench during a game and spoke to the players.

What did he say?

“Can you, please, trade for me?” – Chris Kreider

Of course, it's possible to think this was just a way of trash-talking during a game. But if the Habs ever decided to take him at his word, plenty of fans would say yes to a guy like him, who still has magic hands near the net.

And that's despite what happened with Carey Price 12 years ago. Many don't want him to avoid adding a “bad leader” to the locker room, but plenty of fans wouldn't say no to such an addition.

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It's also worth noting that if the Canadiens were to sign Kreider (a guy who puts in extra time at practice), they could offer him a bonus-based contract given his age (35), as a way to defer money to next year's salary cap if needed.

The idea is certainly generating buzz, in any case. And even if nothing is certain (Eric Engels has his doubts), this is a story to watch.

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the podcast.

@passion_mlb podcast with @SebasBerrouard The return of the Expos

Will the Blue Jays make the playoffs?

Aaron Judge's returnhttps://t.co/CuMORrv2vc — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) September 10, 2026

– Ouch.

You were leading 1–0. You were so close to scoring the second run of the game… But you still lost the game 2–1. Professional soccer in Quebec is doomed. #CFMTL #Supra (and Hennadii Synchuk had another tough game) pic.twitter.com/Lgu41UVHMv — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) September 10, 2026

– They're still trying to trade him.

Anthony Di Marco: On Jesperi Kotkaniemi: We know the Hurricanes have been trying to trade him for quite some time – Campbell vs. Gallo (9/7)

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NHLRR: Reports suggested the Hurricanes had opportunities to get rid of Kotkaniemi's contract at the trade deadline, but opted… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 10, 2026

– Jakub Dobes will be under pressure. [98.5 FM]

– As if Gary Bettman's assistant were going to confirm it…