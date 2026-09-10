The Blue Jackets’ criticism of Dan Milstein and Kirill Marchenko

The Kirill Marchenko situation continues to be the talk of the town.

Will the Blue Jackets player be traded before the start of the season? I have my doubts. But it's possible that a trade could happen before the deadline.

Especially if the Ohio team gets off to a rough start.

Don Waddell, the team's GM, is in a bind. He's well aware that the Russian has absolutely no intention of staying with the team long-term and that his future therefore lies elsewhere.

Yesterday, on Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire's “Sick Podcast,” the GM confirmed that he wanted immediate help to potentially replace Marchenko—in the event of a trade.

It seems that the more the GM talks, the more he reveals about the player's intentions and the fact that he'll eventually have to accept that his future isn't with the Blue Jackets.

For example? When Waddell said that “no matter what the agent and Kirill want,” it's important for the team and that his production (at that price) isn't easily replaceable.

What would it take for the Columbus Blue Jackets to trade Kirill Marchenko? #CBJ general manager Don Waddell breaks it down! #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/u3PHMpjTdb — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 9, 2026

I don't know about you, but I see this as a dig at the player—and also at Dan Milstein, Marchenko's agent. After all, an agent normally wants what's best for his client.

Does Waddell sense that Milstein wants to bring his client to Montreal, where Ivan Demidov plays? #HeWhoLaughsLastLaughsBest

And the GM may have been saying for the past few weeks that he's in control of the situation, but in a year, Marchenko will be a restricted free agent. Starting in 2028, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

I get the feeling that the Blue Jackets' GM feels trapped and wants to find a way out. But right now, unfortunately for him, he seems stuck in quicksand.

Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

The Brady Tkachuk talk has gone on long enough for the Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Citizen https://t.co/uqAXJ15UPw via @ottawacitizen #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) September 10, 2026

– Speaking of the problems in Columbus.

The Athletic: Is the summer of discontent in Columbus spilling over into the start of training camp? With one week to go before the first on-ice training camp session, No. 1 center Adam Fantilli remains unsigned and away from the team. Is it time to worry? #CBJ https://t.co/Nm9azPCo4Z — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) September 10, 2026

– Makes sense.

– Sad news.

The NHL remembers Barry Melrose, honoring his impact on the game as a player, coach, and one of hockey's most recognizable television analysts. pic.twitter.com/pjfKyet5oi — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) September 10, 2026

– Ouch.