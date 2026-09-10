The Blue Jackets’ criticism of Dan Milstein and Kirill Marchenko

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Blue Jackets’ criticism of Dan Milstein and Kirill Marchenko
Credit: Kirk Irwin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Kirill Marchenko situation continues to be the talk of the town.

Will the Blue Jackets player be traded before the start of the season? I have my doubts. But it's possible that a trade could happen before the deadline.

Especially if the Ohio team gets off to a rough start.

Don Waddell, the team's GM, is in a bind. He's well aware that the Russian has absolutely no intention of staying with the team long-term and that his future therefore lies elsewhere.

Yesterday, on Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire's “Sick Podcast,” the GM confirmed that he wanted immediate help to potentially replace Marchenko—in the event of a trade.

It seems that the more the GM talks, the more he reveals about the player's intentions and the fact that he'll eventually have to accept that his future isn't with the Blue Jackets.

For example? When Waddell said that “no matter what the agent and Kirill want,” it's important for the team and that his production (at that price) isn't easily replaceable.

I don't know about you, but I see this as a dig at the player—and also at Dan Milstein, Marchenko's agent. After all, an agent normally wants what's best for his client.

Does Waddell sense that Milstein wants to bring his client to Montreal, where Ivan Demidov plays? #HeWhoLaughsLastLaughsBest

And the GM may have been saying for the past few weeks that he's in control of the situation, but in a year, Marchenko will be a restricted free agent. Starting in 2028, he'll be an unrestricted free agent.

I get the feeling that the Blue Jackets' GM feels trapped and wants to find a way out. But right now, unfortunately for him, he seems stuck in quicksand.


Quick Q&A

– Indeed.

– Speaking of the problems in Columbus.

– Makes sense.

– Sad news.

– Ouch.

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