Cole Caufield: The American Who Doesn’t Want to Return Home

It started with Matthew Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat. We could even add Jeff Petry's name to that list.

Then came Donald Trump's second election, the Four Nations Tournament, and the Olympics. And the departures of Quinn Hughes and Brady Tkachuk…

More and more American players playing north of the border are choosing to play at home in the United States rather than here in Canada. The political climate, the weather, the intensity of the markets (media and fans), the competitiveness of the teams, and so on.

Connor Hellebuyck is still waiting to be traded to a Stanley Cup contender in the United States, while Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski, to varying degrees, want to leave their American cities… for other American cities.

It's easier to understand why the Canadiens haven't drafted an American with their first annual pick since 2019 (Cole Caufield). They've preferred to draft from Canada, Slovakia, Austria, and Russia (three years in a row). Why take the risk of ending up with a player who'll want to leave Montreal sooner rather than later?

Yesterday, Cole Caufield met with NHL media partners in Las Vegas. The American winger was asked about the Montreal market and didn't leave the door open at all for a potential return to the United States.

Cole Caufield on playing for the Habs: “It's a city where you work and you earn things. Just every night at the Bell Centre is sweet. There's no better feeling than being out there. And the city, as a whole, I just love being there.” “The guys who want to be there—it's very…pic.twitter.com/GkzqZueNup — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2026

Sportsnet's Luke Fox put it in black and white yesterday afternoon: he doesn't see Cole Caufield asking the Habs for a trade just to go back home south of the border.

“Please don't lump all American star players into the same category.” – Luke Fox

Cole Caufield is one American hockey player who can't foresee requesting a trade south of the border, writes @lukefoxjukebox. https://t.co/yDY84H83gU — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 9, 2026

Caufield acknowledged that playing in Montreal is demanding, but he still emphasized that there's no better city to play hockey in.

In short, don't think Cole Caufield is on the verge of asking Kent Hughes for a trade just because his fans are anti-Trump.

That said, trust me, there are days when Cole Caufield finds Montreal tough. During the playoffs, with dozens and dozens of cameras in your face from morning to night, it wasn't always easy. What do you think Cole Caufield tells Dylan Larkin when Larkin asks about Montreal during their summer training sessions in Michigan? He speaks highly of Montreal, but he also shares some of the annoyances—that's for sure.

Skating in front of a crowd of fans and a few members of the media this summer wasn't always easy either. Several players—including Cole Caufield—needed a break from La Belle Province over the summer. And I'm not talking about steamed hot dogs and poutine…

But as long as the Canadiens win more games than they lose, the team's Cole Caufields, Lane Hutsons, and Jayden Strubles won't be eyeing the U.S. market.

What happens when the team starts to slip? We'll see. But that's not going to happen anytime soon.

It's worth noting that Cole Caufield also told Félix Séguin (TVA Sports) that it will be even tougher this year, since the Atlantic Division has gotten stronger. He's confident, however, that his team will rise to the challenge.