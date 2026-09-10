Kaiden Guhle: An (Encouraging) Update on the Defenseman

Kaiden Guhle underwent surgery this summer.

Our colleague Maxime Truman actually published an article yesterday with the latest updates on the story.

Did you miss it? No problem! Just click on the link below to read Max's article:

BREAKING NEWS! New concerns regarding the (injury-prone) Montreal defenseman → https://t.co/nb9EU2VGhR — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 9, 2026

Of course, the news has sparked some concern. Because when it comes to Kaiden Guhle, “injury-prone” is often part of the story…

But according to Eric Engels, the news is encouraging when it comes to the defenseman. He said on Tony Marinaro's podcast that no one within the Montreal organization is particularly worried about Guhle's situation.

And that's good news in itself.

“Nobody in the organization is particularly concerned about his situation” – @EricEngels on Kaiden Guhle's apparent injury#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/jpfOOK7Bzt — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 10, 2026

It's good news in and of itself because everyone on the planet—at least, people who follow the Habs—knows just how important Guhle is to the defensive corps.

He's young at 24, but he's experienced and plays a crucial role on the team's blue line. Without him, the Canadiens aren't the same team… and that's another reason why we'd all love to see him stay healthy.

But that hasn't been the case since he joined the NHL, and that's the problem.

In fact, it's no coincidence that there's talk of the Habs adding another defenseman to their lineup. The Habs need to be able to count on Guhle, and right now, they don't have that certainty…

Quick Q&A

– Yeah.

Bruce Garrioch: On the Brady Tkachuk trade/Senators: The locker room will likely be a happier place because some of the tension that existed last season has been removed – Ottawa Citizen (9/7) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) September 10, 2026

– Oh.

In Finland, no eligible man is exempt from military service. Not even Saku Koivu's son. Aatos opened up about his summer unlike any other. To make a long story short, he's glad it's over. https://t.co/rRyRQGlH2G — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) September 10, 2026

– It's officially official.

Chris Kreider has cleared waivers and is now an unrestricted free agent — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 10, 2026

– News from MLB.