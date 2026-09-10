José Théodore: Don’t expect to see the same Jakub Dobes as in the playoffs

After a superb playoff run and a new contract, it's only natural that expectations for Jakub Dobes will be higher this season.

Barring a major turnaround, he'll be the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender to start the season, and his workload will be much heavier than in recent seasons.

The pressure will be immense for Dobes. José Théodore, however, believes we shouldn't expect to see the same Dobes we saw during the playoffs. That's what he explained on 98.5 Sports on Thursday.

“It would be unfair to expect to see the same Dobes as in the playoffs.” José Théodore opened up about the pressure of becoming the Montreal Canadiens' number one goaltender. The full interview: https://t.co/9FtP1QvH2B pic.twitter.com/xT5SgiwcHk — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 10, 2026

Théodore says he experienced a similar situation when he became the Canadiens' No. 1 goaltender. He went through a rough patch because there were too many distractions around him.

The best advice he could give Dobes is to stay disciplined and try to minimize distractions. Unfortunately, in Montreal, it's impossible to eliminate all distractions.

Even though he doesn't expect to see the same Dobes as in the last playoffs, Théodore is convinced that the young goaltender will have an excellent season in net for the Habs.

Dobes' success didn't just appear out of nowhere in the playoffs. He had already been playing like an elite goaltender for several weeks before the start of the spring tournament.

This shows that his success isn't likely to be a flash in the pan, but it will be important for him to learn how to handle the added pressure.

Théodore also took the time to comment on the situation with the Canadiens' other goalies. In his view, Samuel Montembeault's time in Montreal is over. He doesn't believe the Quebec native has anything left to offer the team.

That means he expects a Dobes-Fowler tandem to start the season. That's not far-fetched, since that duo finished last season with the Habs.

In a nutshell

– A logical prediction.

– A.J. Brown will miss several games.

Sources: The prevailing belief within the #Patriots organization is that star WR A.J. Brown could miss 3–6 weeks due to his ankle injury. Discussions are underway regarding whether a short-term placement on Injured Reserve (IR) will be necessary. Discussions will continue on how to proceed. https://t.co/97hziTskAc pic.twitter.com/yjUTgOAIdq — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 10, 2026

– That's a long way off.