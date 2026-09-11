Contract: The longer Zachary Bolduc waits, the more trouble he gets himself into

Zachary Bolduc doesn't yet have a contract lined up for next season. Neither does Arber Xhekaj.

If things continue this way, there's a real risk that he'll miss the start of the Canadiens' training camp, which wouldn't be good news for anyone.

The Habs don't need any more distractions right now.

I'm not saying the Quebec native should sign an offer he isn't happy with just for the sake of signing a contract. But the longer he waits, the more trouble he gets himself into.

And the Habs need to know that.

After all, the longer he waits, the more he allows the Canadiens to imagine life without him. The more pressure he puts on the Canadiens to find ways to fill his spot.

And it's already started.

Yesterday, it was pointed out that the potential arrival of Chris Kreider would work against Bolduc's chances of developing into the scorer he's meant to become.

And now, a trade rumor sends (among others) the Quebec native to Ohio in exchange for Kirill Marchenko. It makes sense, considering that the Blue Jackets want an established talent who doesn't command an astronomical salary…

#GoHabsGo fans: Would you do this? Canadiens Get: Marchenko (sign-and-trade: seven years x $11.5 million)#CBJ Get: Rights to Zharovsky Bolduc (sign-and-trade: four years x $5 million) Engstrom or Beck 2027 1st-round pickhttps://t.co/DJYZlSOI6i — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) September 10, 2026

There will be more ideas like this if he doesn't sign. And that's even though we know a contract isn't necessarily an obstacle to a trade for GM Kent Hughes.

The point is that Bolduc can't let the Canadiens' coach make plans without him. Missing training camp wouldn't help him get off to a good start this season.

And if he doesn't get off to a good start this season, it won't help him in the long run. After all, the upcoming season is crucial for the former St. Louis Blues player.

His goal is to convince the Canadiens that he's indispensable. A Quebec native with such a diverse skill set is exactly what the Habs are looking for right now.

Of course, he could still be traded even if he gets off to a good start, but you get my point: every day that passes doesn't work in his favor.

To be continued.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

– We need to put 2014 behind us, in my opinion.

Could #GoHabsGo fans ever forgive Chris Kreider if he were to sign with the Canadiens? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @BWildeMTL pic.twitter.com/OKTYwlALxV — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 11, 2026

– It's been 25 years since the events of September 11, 2001.