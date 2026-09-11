Cole Caufield’s (hilarious) reaction to his face in NHL 27

The new NHL 27 game has been released, and it's making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The game's quality isn't as good as players would have liked, and that's led to (already) a lot of criticism of the game even though it just came out.

But that's just how it is with EA Sports. For several years now, it's been hard not to be disappointed when a new hockey game comes out…

In the game, let's not forget that the players' faces really stand out… and not necessarily in a good way. The guys just look silly, plain and simple. And Cole Caufield's reaction when he saw his in-game avatar says it all:

I don't know what happened. I look a little lost. It looks like I need some sleep or a drink. I don't know. It's tough. – Cole Caufield

And Cole's right. It looks like he just saw a ghost:

Cole Caufield on his NHL 27 face scan: “I don't know what happened there. I look a little lost. I look like I need some sleep or some water. I don't know. It's tough.” “Every time I open my phone, it's there. Somebody will send it to me.” pic.twitter.com/hLZie9yz8j — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 11, 2026

I hope the NHL players aren't taking this too hard.

It's a little insulting in a way… but Cole Caufield seems to find it funny. And even though it's sad to see that the game's developers aren't putting in the effort, it's true that it's best to just laugh it off.

It makes for a good story, anyway.

If I were Cole, I'd print out a photo of his face from the new NHL game and walk around with it in the locker room on the first day of the team's training camp next week. That would be funny!

Quick Questions

– Good question…

Which mascot are you taking? pic.twitter.com/bUsl4wfH8f — BarDown (@BarDown) September 11, 2026

– Yeah.

The hostile offer from Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Brière to Leo Carlson of the Anaheim Ducks has set off a snowball effect leading to a salary explosion in the NHL. Listen to Stéphane Waite discuss this phenomenon: https://t.co/AUscv7iyN7 pic.twitter.com/IsLVcIYShD — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 11, 2026

– Nothing!

What are your expectations for Kirby Dach? pic.twitter.com/koI9XqYchr — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 11, 2026

– Oh, really?