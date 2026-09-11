David Reinbacher looks more muscular

The coming weeks will be important for David Reinbacher.

The Canadiens defenseman will have to work hard to try to earn a spot on the team at training camp. The Canadiens want to see him succeed this fall, but…

But if he doesn't earn his spot, he'll be sent down.

Everyone has an opinion on the matter, and just about everyone with the Canadiens has been touting his case to the media in recent weeks.

But since it's the results on the ice that will count, we're going to focus more on what we see rather than what we hear. What we see is concrete.

That's why I liked hearing Daniel Jacob—who's been in charge of the defensemen in Laval for the past two years—tell the media that Reinbacher seemed stronger.

To me, that speaks volumes.

https://t.co/pMxS76yvwz — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 10, 2026

I still believe the Canadiens need to bring in reinforcements on the blue line to provide more support on the right side—especially to help Lane Hutson.

But if Kent Hughes doesn't get on board with the plan right away, that could give David Reinbacher time to change everyone's mind and take the big spot that's open.

On paper, the fifth overall pick has what it takes to play a key role. Three years ago, the Habs determined that no other defenseman his age in the world was better than him.

Expectations have dropped, but he needs to prove that, if he stays healthy, he has what it takes to make a difference.

In a nutshell

– More highlights from practice.

Ivan Demidov turns it on with this superb play! The Reds seem to have found the formula to outplay the Whites this morning. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL pic.twitter.com/PoUl2b4yra — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 11, 2026

A lap around the rink for the Whites, following the Reds' 3-1 victory this morning in Brossard. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cW1kopeYBO — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 11, 2026

– Where will he sign?