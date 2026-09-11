Petition: 20,000 signatures collected to reverse Formenton’s signing with Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers probably thought they had done their homework before signing Alex Formenton.

Apparently, that's not enough for some of their fans.

A petition calling on the organization to rescind the signing of the former NHL player had surpassed 20,000 signatures by Friday morning. Well…

The petition doesn't question the verdict itself; rather, it targets the Oilers' decision to offer him another chance in the NHL, as some fans believe the organization should have taken other factors into account before moving forward.

And let's be honest: we knew public pressure would mount after the player signed. It would be the same in Montreal…

Edmonton Oilers | Petition calls for Alex Formenton's signing to be rescinded https://t.co/juJfuANMMo — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) September 11, 2026

What's interesting about all this is that the backlash isn't just coming from a few disgruntled internet users.

It all started with “Mama Stanley,” a longtime Oilers fan who launched the petition. She flatly states that she will no longer support the team… and now, thousands of other people have decided to join her in her call.

This is starting to become a real PR problem for the organization in Edmonton. But then again, it was to be expected…

The Oilers obviously knew this signing would cause a stir. But perhaps the organization underestimated the reaction of its own fans.

Because there's a pretty significant difference between signing a player who's trying to revive his career and bringing him onto a team with a massive fan base…

In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

Batherson and the Senators are reportedly far from a dealhttps://t.co/3Oq3Hj8KHn — RDS (@RDSca) September 11, 2026

– I like that.

Habs prospect Owen Protz today on Arber Xhekaj: “He's an unbelievable player and he does so much for the team here in Montreal—just a steady guy. He's an unbelievable person too. Of course I know Florian pretty well, and I've gotten to speak to Arber a couple of times. He's a… pic.twitter.com/uXlbfM94Cj — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 11, 2026

– Oh!

Could Connor Bedard be back sooner than expected? He was spotted skating and shooting at the Blackhawks' facility as he continues his rehab following shoulder surgery : @CHGO_Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/BiedHslS3U — BarDown (@BarDown) September 11, 2026

– Things are happening.