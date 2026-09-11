Petition: 20,000 signatures collected to reverse Formenton’s signing with Edmonton

Marc-Olivier Cook
Petition: 20,000 signatures collected to reverse Formenton’s signing with Edmonton
Credit: X

The Edmonton Oilers probably thought they had done their homework before signing Alex Formenton.

Apparently, that's not enough for some of their fans.

A petition calling on the organization to rescind the signing of the former NHL player had surpassed 20,000 signatures by Friday morning. Well…

The petition doesn't question the verdict itself; rather, it targets the Oilers' decision to offer him another chance in the NHL, as some fans believe the organization should have taken other factors into account before moving forward.

And let's be honest: we knew public pressure would mount after the player signed. It would be the same in Montreal…

What's interesting about all this is that the backlash isn't just coming from a few disgruntled internet users.

It all started with “Mama Stanley,” a longtime Oilers fan who launched the petition. She flatly states that she will no longer support the team… and now, thousands of other people have decided to join her in her call.

This is starting to become a real PR problem for the organization in Edmonton. But then again, it was to be expected…

The Oilers obviously knew this signing would cause a stir. But perhaps the organization underestimated the reaction of its own fans.

Because there's a pretty significant difference between signing a player who's trying to revive his career and bringing him onto a team with a massive fan base…


In a nutshell

– Oh, really?

– I like that.

– Oh!

– Things are happening.

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