The Kaiden Guhle Case: The Canadiens Need to Sign a Defenseman

So, does that mean Kaiden Guhle might miss the start of the season?

Wait, it goes further than that: in today's article by our colleague Maxime Truman (which sheds important light on the defenseman), we learn that Guhle could miss more than just a few games.

According to Georges Laraque, the defenseman could return in October or January. In the worst-case scenario, that's still a four-month absence.

Naturally, since training camp starts next week, the team will have to learn to do without Guhle in the short term. They'll have to make plans without counting on the Albertan.

As has often been the case over the past four years, unfortunately…

When you look at it, the conclusion is clear: this team is going to need another NHL-caliber defenseman if Martin St-Louis doesn't want to be pulling his hair out by November.

Why? Because Guhle won't be the only defenseman to get injured this season.

Even if we assume that Arber Xhekaj will eventually sign a contract, the fact remains that the Habs are still looking for a top-4 defenseman to play alongside Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Noah Dobson.

And then what? To get to seven guys, Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, AND a prospect (David Reinbacher or Adam Engstrom) would have to make up nearly half the defensive corps.

Is that befitting of a team that made it to the semifinals and wants to do better this season?

Not only would that put a lot of pressure on the right-handed defensemen behind Noah Dobson (think Alexandre Carrier and David Reinbacher), but we can't forget about injuries.

Do you think Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, and Noah Dobson will each play 84 games? I don't!

If any of them gets injured while Guhle is out, that would mean Carrier, Struble, Xhekaj, and a rookie would all be on the ice for the Habs in the same game.

That's not enough. Not in 2026, anyway.

There's talk of acquiring a forward, but putting off the search for a linemate for Hutson is working against the Habs, who likely won't hold the upper hand in negotiations with other teams because of Guhle.

In a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Oh yeah?

A Habs fan just spotted Nick Suzuki down the street from his house filming a commercial for Tylenol. pic.twitter.com/MsCplVhXGU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2026

– Interesting.

Update on tickets sold for the #NHL

Prospect Challenge at the Slush Puppie Center this weekend.

1. Canadiens vs. Jets

2. Senators vs. Leafs

3. Jets vs. Leafs 4. Senators vs. Canadiens (almost sold out) pic.twitter.com/4bCsuTqPNc — Yanick St-Denis (@StDenisSports) September 9, 2026

– He won't argue with that.

The Jets have “what it takes to win,” according to Stuart Skinnerhttps://t.co/irH1ytLlWt — RDS (@RDSca) September 9, 2026

– Max Domi isn't close to returning to action.

Sounds like Max Domi, who's recovering from off-season surgery, is expected to miss training camp and the start of the season. There's still a lot of uncertainty. @LMTake_ | @dfotoronto — Nick Alberga (@thegoldenmuzzy) September 9, 2026

– Dylan Larkin: What will he do?