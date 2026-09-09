EXCLUSIVE | Details of Kaiden Guhle’s Second Surgery

Last week, Habs fans were riled up when a video was posted showing Kaiden Guhle skating in his sweatpants, while all the other Habs defensemen were skating together in full gear.

For the next two days, Guhle didn't skate, and then on Friday, everyone—media and fans alike—was denied access to the arena.

Clearly, seeing a news story about Kaiden Guhle break like this in the middle of summer didn't sit well with some people within the Canadiens organization. That, and the fact that some players are starting to get (really) fed up with the Montreal media coverage, I'm told.

This morning, Anthony Marcotte revealed some troubling information: according to the BPM Sports host, Kaiden Guhle underwent surgery over the summer related to an injury that isn't recent.

Georges Laraque went even further a few hours later, stating that the surgery Guhle underwent this summer was intended to correct a previous failed procedure and that there were two possible scenarios for Guhle's eventual return: mid-October (Guhle's goal) and January (the medical staff's timeline).

I can confirm even more details for you.

Kaiden Guhle underwent surgery on his adductor muscles about three weeks ago. According to reliable sources, Guhle had surgery on that area in November 2025, but he has never been 100% since then. He was experiencing some discomfort, and over the summer, a doctor eventually told him he would need to have surgery again—that the initial surgery had not been a complete success.

Guhle trained hard over the summer, but he constantly felt that something was wrong.

The first surgery was performed by Dr. Mark Zoland in New York. The second? I was unable to get any confirmation.

However, we do know that Kirby Dach was operated on by a CH doctor after his first knee surgery, a procedure that hadn't “held up.”

Some will see this second surgery on the adductor muscles as good news, since it isn't a new injury, while others will see it as a sign of Guhle's fragility.

I tend to side with the latter group. Especially since someone I spoke with this morning told me that Guhle has had at least one concerning health issue in recent months that the media was never made aware of. An issue that has reportedly been resolved, at least.

Is it time to seriously consider trading Guhle? Maybe… but his value won't be very “high” in the coming days. Furthermore, any team interested in acquiring him will have access to his complete medical record.

I expect the Canadiens to provide a medical update on their left-handed defenseman at the team's golf tournament next Monday. I'm eager to see the wording the organization will use.

One thing is certain: the idea of Guhle starting his season later than everyone else, after an unusual summer, is bad news for the Canadiens. No matter what words the organization decides to use…