According to Don Waddell, Kirill Marchenko is (more than) available in Columbus

Something's going on with Kirill Marchenko in Columbus right now.

We know the player has been at the center of several rumors… and the fact that he didn't show up for his team's golf tournament yesterday has only added fuel to the fire.

Let's just say that Don Waddell's recent comments probably won't help either…

The Jackets' GM had said earlier this summer that he didn't want to trade the Russian. But he's changed his tune, mentioning in a recent interview that he'd be exploring his options… because he wants what's best for his team.

Judging by what he's saying, Waddell doesn't seem at all opposed to listening to offers for Marchenko. And for the Canadiens, that has to be good news in some respects.

Don Waddell on Marchenko: “I've spoken to him directly. I've always said, I'm not opposed to trading anyone. But that trade has to help the Columbus Blue Jackets. And if there's a trade for him or any other player that makes sense for us, we're going to look at it. That's… pic.twitter.com/JCU9F2p3tx — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 9, 2026

That must be good news for the Canadiens because they're probably the NHL team best positioned to make a trade like that.

Prospects, draft picks, established young players… you name it: Kent Hughes is equipped to pull an all-nighter, and everyone knows it. If Waddell wants to get what he's after in a trade, the Canadiens are surely in the best position to help him out…

Let's wait and see how this situation develops over the next few days before getting too excited.

But that's exactly why we shouldn't be too surprised if this situation gets resolved soon. With Marchenko's absence from the golf tournament and Waddell's latest comments, I have a feeling things could move forward pretty quickly after all…

In a nutshell

– Hehe.

Arber put on quite a show this morning in Brossard #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/GnOsBTua8f — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) September 9, 2026

– Hmm…

Would you be okay with Chris Kreider signing with the Canadiens, despite his history with Carey Price? pic.twitter.com/XJPPjkgQQM — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 9, 2026

– I like his comments.

Do you believe it? Luca Saputo opens up about the Saputo family's ambition, CF Montréal's goals, and the importance of helping local young talent shine through the Academy. Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/8gRN8CmWHl#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/Ub1wFAeQFH — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 9, 2026

– Enjoy the read.