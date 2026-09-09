According to Don Waddell, Kirill Marchenko is (more than) available in Columbus

Marc-Olivier Cook
According to Don Waddell, Kirill Marchenko is (more than) available in Columbus
Credit: Capture d'écran | YouTube

Something's going on with Kirill Marchenko in Columbus right now.

We know the player has been at the center of several rumors… and the fact that he didn't show up for his team's golf tournament yesterday has only added fuel to the fire.

Let's just say that Don Waddell's recent comments probably won't help either…

The Jackets' GM had said earlier this summer that he didn't want to trade the Russian. But he's changed his tune, mentioning in a recent interview that he'd be exploring his options… because he wants what's best for his team.

Judging by what he's saying, Waddell doesn't seem at all opposed to listening to offers for Marchenko. And for the Canadiens, that has to be good news in some respects.

That must be good news for the Canadiens because they're probably the NHL team best positioned to make a trade like that.

Prospects, draft picks, established young players… you name it: Kent Hughes is equipped to pull an all-nighter, and everyone knows it. If Waddell wants to get what he's after in a trade, the Canadiens are surely in the best position to help him out…

Let's wait and see how this situation develops over the next few days before getting too excited.

But that's exactly why we shouldn't be too surprised if this situation gets resolved soon. With Marchenko's absence from the golf tournament and Waddell's latest comments, I have a feeling things could move forward pretty quickly after all…


In a nutshell

– Hehe.

– Hmm…

– I like his comments.

– Enjoy the read.

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