Chris Kreider is set to terminate his contract with the Ducks

Big news.

We were wondering how the Ducks were going to resolve their salary cap issues, which were caused by Leo Carlsson and (the demands of) Cutter Gauthier.

Well, Elliotte Friedman has just given us the answer.

In an article on the Sportsnet website (welcome back, my friend), the insider reported that the Ducks and the player had agreed to terminate his contract.

This won't be a buyout since the player agreed to it. Instead, it will be the end of the contract, which will make the player a free agent. He won't receive his money, and he'll be removed from the Ducks' payroll.

Kreider will therefore be placed on waivers in order to terminate his contract. A team could, in theory, claim him and add him to its roster.

But Friedman said the player won't show up if he's claimed by a team he's not interested in.

In my opinion, this means the following: the Ducks and the player's agent (ironically, his agent also represents Leo Carlsson) have had discussions, and they know that Kreider—who wants to return to the East—will be able to secure the contract he wants once he becomes a free agent.

He left $4 million on the table in actual cash (even though his contract, which expires in 10 months, is worth $6.5 million against the cap), and I fully expect him to sign for that amount in the coming days.

Extension

Rangers fans would love to see him back in New York. Will that happen? We'll see.

Will the Canadiens—who are actually looking for some help on the wing—be able to convince the player to sign with the team? Only time will tell.