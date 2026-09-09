Alexander Zharovsky scores his first goal of the season

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexander Zharovsky scores his first goal of the season
Credit: KHL

In his second game of the season, Alexander Zharovsky recorded two assists.

And this morning (Quebec time, at least), the Montreal Canadiens prospect found the back of the net for the first time in the 2026–2027 season.

Grant McCagg talked about it on X.

So, as the former Canadiens scout points out on Twitter, the young player is really finding his stride. That's obviously a good thing.

Seeing him off to a strong start in his second full season in the KHL is great news.

Last year, Zharovsky had a strong start to the season before struggling a bit more in the second half. That's not unusual for a young player.

The goal now is to help him avoid the “sophomore slump.”

But the goal is also to ensure that the young man is capable of performing well over the full 200 feet. For example, after scoring a goal, he made a mistake that led to a goal by the opponent.

It's 4-1 for the other team after 20 minutes, by the way.

Becoming a well-rounded player will also be a challenge for anyone hoping to earn a spot in the NHL by the end of the Montreal Canadiens' 2026–2027 season.

But at least he's producing offensively.


In a Nutshell

– Sad news.

– Note.

– Stay tuned.

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