Alexander Zharovsky scores his first goal of the season

In his second game of the season, Alexander Zharovsky recorded two assists.

And this morning (Quebec time, at least), the Montreal Canadiens prospect found the back of the net for the first time in the 2026–2027 season.

Grant McCagg talked about it on X.

Look who's heating up! Alex Zharovsky scored an early goal today after recording two primary assists late in the last game. Check out the highlights on tonight's HabsCast at 7 PM. Subscribe to HabsCast on YouTube. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/niQ2NT5cyH — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 9, 2026

So, as the former Canadiens scout points out on Twitter, the young player is really finding his stride. That's obviously a good thing.

Seeing him off to a strong start in his second full season in the KHL is great news.

Last year, Zharovsky had a strong start to the season before struggling a bit more in the second half. That's not unusual for a young player.

The goal now is to help him avoid the “sophomore slump.”

But the goal is also to ensure that the young man is capable of performing well over the full 200 feet. For example, after scoring a goal, he made a mistake that led to a goal by the opponent.

It's 4-1 for the other team after 20 minutes, by the way.

The yin and yang of Zharovsky. Follows up a goal with shoddy defense on a goal against. Catch all the highlights at 7 p.m. — Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) September 9, 2026

Becoming a well-rounded player will also be a challenge for anyone hoping to earn a spot in the NHL by the end of the Montreal Canadiens' 2026–2027 season.

But at least he's producing offensively.

In a Nutshell

– Sad news.

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of four-time Stanley Cup champion André Pronovost. Press release ↓https://t.co/x3jtr4DL1v — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2026

– Note.

There are only nine players on the ice this morning: Nick Suzuki, Zachary Bolduc, Lane Hutson, Phillip Danault, Noah Dobson, Arber Xhekaj, Alexandre Carrier, Alexandre Texier, and Oliver Kapanen. Note that Cole Caufield is currently participating in NHL promotional activities… pic.twitter.com/iHoG64VQfr — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 9, 2026

– Stay tuned.