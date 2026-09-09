Jeff Gorton: “Here’s why we’ll never trade Josh Anderson”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Jeff Gorton: “Here’s why we’ll never trade Josh Anderson”
Credit: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

I don't know if you're watching the series “The Rebuild” on Crave.

If so, you may have noticed that Jeff Gorton is taking center stage. And I don't mean that in a negative way—after all, he is still the club's president of hockey operations.

It's nothing against Kent Hughes either, but Gorton simply stands out more.

In Episode #3, which aired yesterday, we see Jeff Gorton expressing his dissatisfaction with Canadiens fans leaving the Bell Centre before the end of a lopsided loss. And he didn't hold back in saying so.

To put this in context, this ultimately led to Jacob Fowler's first call-up.

Then, just before Christmas, in a game in Boston, there was a lot of emotion in the air. Josh Anderson took matters into his own hands by dropping his gloves for his team.

He did it early in the game.

And that's when Crave's cameras, live from the Canadiens' front office box (Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, and John Sedgwick), picked up Gorton's comments.

What did he say?

– “That's why we'll never trade Andy.” – Jeff Gorton

– Go for it. – Kent Hughes

We know that Gorton, who lost his job as GM in New York because his team wasn't tough enough, understands the importance of a player like Josh Anderson on a team.

For example, who else could have gone toe-to-toe with Tom Wilson in 2025? No one.

Of course, Gorton said that in the heat of the moment, and it's possible that one day, the Habs might want to part ways with Josh Anderson, who isn't as young as he used to be and whose contract is currently coming to an end.

But it's still a great show of confidence.


In a Nutshell

– Mike Matheson at work.

– Note.

– Elliotte Friedman is staying at Sportsnet.

– Oh, really?

– If he says so, we'll believe him. Right?

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!