For the past few days, the Kaiden Guhle situation has been the talk of the town.

We know that the defenseman hasn't yet taken to the ice with his teammates in his full uniform in Brossard. And naturally, this has raised questions about his health.

The biggest one: Is he (already) injured?

Kaiden Guhle (top left), who had skated in a tracksuit on Tuesday, wasn't on the ice yesterday and isn't there today either, despite being in Brossard.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Guhle #NHL pic.twitter.com/P8CDe9jzwN — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) September 3, 2026

We know we have to be able to read the signs right under our noses. And when a guy skates in a tracksuit like that, it often means he's recovering from an injury.

But this morning, on BPM Sports, Anthony Marcotte provided an important update on the situation.

According to his information, Kaiden Guhle underwent surgery this summer. We don't know exactly why, and we don't know exactly how he's doing right now, but the defenseman isn't 100% yet.

So that explains it.

The good news in all this is that this isn't a new injury for Guhle. He's simply recovering from surgery. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) September 9, 2026

As the BPM Sports host mentions, there are two ways to look at this. You could say he's still injured, but you could also say that at least it isn't a new injury.

After all, the surgery was likely to address an injury he sustained during the playoffs or at the end of the 2025–2026 season, when he was clearly battered on the ice.

If he's “just” recovering from his playoff injuries and didn't sustain anything new this summer, that's all the better.

That said, if he didn't have a normal summer of training, it will affect his start to the season—whether or not he's able to participate in training camp, and whether or not his start to the season is compromised.

Extension

We were just talking recently about how much the Canadiens need a healthy Guhle this season. And with about three weeks to go before the season starts, he's still not healthy.

We'll see if the Canadiens explain what happened in his case when the media meets with management on Monday.