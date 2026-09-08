Defensive play: “Lane Hutson is the most underrated player in the entire NHL”

Lane Hutson is getting ready to start his third full season in the NHL. Since his debut, he has continued to impress, especially on offense.

And despite what some social media users may say, his defensive play continues to improve as well.

Despite his small stature, he wins his one-on-one battles and holds his own against the best opposing players.

Analyst Jack Han also holds him in very high regard. In his view, Hutson is the most underrated defenseman in the NHL.

Hockey analyst Jack Han calls Lane Hutson the most underrated defender in the NHL: “Effective defensive play is now one of Hutson's hallmarks. He uses mobility, anticipation, and intensity not only to overcome his physical limitations but also to get his team back on the offensive.” pic.twitter.com/lf1DNyskXA — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 8, 2026

According to Han, Hutson possesses the three pillars of an excellent defenseman: mobility, anticipation, and intensity. A video featuring several examples is also available.

Han isn't wrong. Hutson truly checks all the boxes. His mobility and intensity are already well known, but his anticipation remains largely underrated. He reads the game remarkably well and is rarely out of position. That's what makes him so effective.

I'd actually like to see him paired with Noah Dobson more often this season against the best opposing forward trios. Naturally, we might expect Mike Matheson to pair up with Dobson, but I'd like to see Hutson given more defensive responsibilities—especially if David Reinbacher isn't ready to play on a top-four pairing.

I'm really looking forward to seeing which defensive pairings they'll try out at training camp. There might just be a chance for Reinbacher to get a shot playing alongside Lane Hutson.