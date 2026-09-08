Canadien: An Important Date to Watch for a Potential Trade

Since the start of the summer, Kent Hughes has not been able to add an NHL-caliber player to his roster. He hasn't lost any talent (except for some depth players), but he hasn't added any either.

As things stand, the 2026–27 Habs are shaping up to look a lot like the 2025–26 Habs.

But of course, the door isn't completely closed yet for that to happen. There's still time… and Marco D'Amico, who answered questions from fans on Reddit tonight, mentioned a specific date to watch for.

A fan asked him whether, aside from the changes to be made to the collective bargaining agreement on September 16, that date could serve as a deadline to get things moving.

And D'Amico, in response, pointed out that the date tends to accelerate several contract negotiations across the league. And those discussions, as he notes, don't always end well—which might just open a door for Kent Hughes.

AMA (Ask Me Anything) Announcement Hey folks, we're very pleased to announce a Q&A with Marco D'Amico (@mndamico), a Habs reporter and co-host of @StarrandDamico. Join us tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET and ask your questions https://t.co/VnRE6vjbA6 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 8, 2026

One might think that for the Habs, signing a player to a long-term contract (for example, for eight years, before such deals are no longer allowed) and giving him a large signing bonus (which will also no longer be permitted) is an attractive option. That's what the club has done with the other members of its core, and that's where having Geoff Molson as owner is an advantage.

If the club wants to pull off such a move one last time, time is running out.

It's worth noting, by the way, that another fan asked D'Amico if it was reasonable to say that the Habs won't make a trade before December. To that, D'Amico replied that he wouldn't be entirely comfortable making such a statement.

He didn't say it's necessarily going to happen… but the door might not be completely closed yet, you know.

Extension

Obviously, when we talk about September 16, it's mainly a date that could help the Canadiens acquire a player whose contract is expiring. It doesn't really have much impact for a player who still has several years left on his contract.

But it might be a good time to point out that Kirill Marchenko—who has been heavily linked to the Canadiens this summer and wasn't at the Blue Jackets' golf tournament today—is, in fact, coming off a contract…