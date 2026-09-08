Connor McDavid Shows His Love for the Canadiens Fans and the Bell Centre

Connor McDavid's future in Edmonton is the subject of much speculation. We know that the Oilers' captain, who is currently in the first year of a two-year contract, wants to win… and that he hasn't been able to do so in Alberta.

He's come pretty close (twice, in fact), but he hasn't hoisted the big trophy yet.

So some people are wondering if McDavid will eventually leave Edmonton. The idea of joining a team that's a bit better built—and has money to offer him—might appeal to him, after all. And obviously, the Canadiens (though they're not the only ones) fit that bill.

That's why it's interesting to see that McDavid, who chatted with Félix Séguin, had nothing but praise for Montreal. He raved about the Habs fans and described the Bell Centre as a “special” place to play.

“The arena is exciting, and it makes for intense matchups,” says McDavid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Félix Séguin (@felixseguinhockey)

The Oilers' captain also mentions that he enjoys being booed by Habs fans when he's in town, but that he especially loved seeing those same fans show him love during the Four Nations Showdown.

The Canadian team, it's worth noting, played two games at the Bell Centre during that tournament. McDavid, in fact, recorded a goal and an assist in both of those games.

Of course, you have to take these comments with a grain of salt. Just because McDavid showed some love to Montreal doesn't mean he'll necessarily sign with the team, even though he's praised it as a great hockey town.

But then again, if he's sincere and truly loves playing at the Bell Centre that much, it's a selling point that could help the Habs lure him in. Except that all of this, as we know, is still a long way from being a done deal.

In a nutshell

– We'll see.

The Jets are confident that Hellebuyck's trade request won't change the team's chemistry pic.twitter.com/oYUE9NasaR — BarDown (@BarDown) September 8, 2026

– Interesting.

– It was in the air.