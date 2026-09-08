Sidney Crosby: Contract Extension Talks

Raphael Simard
Sidney Crosby: Contract Extension Talks
Credit: X

Sidney Crosby refuses to fade away.

Even at 39, he continues to provide invaluable service to the Penguins, racking up at least one point per game.

He's still so good that the Penguins don't want to trade him or let him hit the free-agent market. Both sides are reportedly in talks right now regarding a contract extension.

Will he sign for another $8.7 million?

We know how superstitious he is and that he's determined to have a contract featuring the numbers 8 and 7. Maybe this time, the Penguins' captain will ask for a contract that takes up 8.7% of the payroll? Next year, with a salary cap of $113.5 million, that would amount to $9.87 million annually—still less than his true value.

There's a lot of talk about the Canadiens' salary structure and the fact that players are willing to leave money on the table to win, but it was Crosby who started this trend.

Regardless, Crosby has shown no signs of slowing down. And with Pittsburgh making the playoffs last year, the likelihood of him being traded is dimming by the day. There was a time when No. 87's future seemed to lie somewhere other than Pennsylvania.

Speaking of Pennsylvania, the Penguins' rivals, the Flyers, want to build a new arena. With a likely contract extension, Crosby will be able to haunt another Flyers home arena.

In 2030, Crosby will be 43 years old.

He's the kind of player who ages well. He should still be around by the time the new arena is finished.


Quick Q&A

– That's for sure.

– Charlie Lindgren has “CH” on his mask.

– Stay tuned.

– Alexander Zharovsky praised by a teammate.

– Signing in California.

– Too bad.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!