Sidney Crosby: Contract Extension Talks

Sidney Crosby refuses to fade away.

Even at 39, he continues to provide invaluable service to the Penguins, racking up at least one point per game.

He's still so good that the Penguins don't want to trade him or let him hit the free-agent market. Both sides are reportedly in talks right now regarding a contract extension.

But for how long? https://t.co/kvCynOVPVo — TVA Sports (@TVASports) September 8, 2026

Will he sign for another $8.7 million?

We know how superstitious he is and that he's determined to have a contract featuring the numbers 8 and 7. Maybe this time, the Penguins' captain will ask for a contract that takes up 8.7% of the payroll? Next year, with a salary cap of $113.5 million, that would amount to $9.87 million annually—still less than his true value.

There's a lot of talk about the Canadiens' salary structure and the fact that players are willing to leave money on the table to win, but it was Crosby who started this trend.

Regardless, Crosby has shown no signs of slowing down. And with Pittsburgh making the playoffs last year, the likelihood of him being traded is dimming by the day. There was a time when No. 87's future seemed to lie somewhere other than Pennsylvania.

Speaking of Pennsylvania, the Penguins' rivals, the Flyers, want to build a new arena. With a likely contract extension, Crosby will be able to haunt another Flyers home arena.

Flyers: Announce new arena coming in 2030 Sidney Crosby: Let's talk contract extension: https://t.co/ojzjRUk731 https://t.co/sECAcpnK7C — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) September 8, 2026

In 2030, Crosby will be 43 years old.

He's the kind of player who ages well. He should still be around by the time the new arena is finished.

Quick Q&A

– That's for sure.

The top line is back | Montreal Canadiens: “The one who wants to win the most is Martin St. Louis” https://t.co/hVVoZHVH1L — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) September 8, 2026

– Charlie Lindgren has “CH” on his mask.

Charlie Lindgren debuts a new mask featuring his “Ch Ch” nickname and a new pad setup at his first practice back with the Capitals https://t.co/ZD4Mg22IjG — RMNB (@rmnb) September 8, 2026

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: Regarding Elias Pettersson and the Kings: I think if the price drops and the opportunity arises, Ken Holland and his team would jump on it; the interest was real, but I don't know where things stand right now – Sekeres & Price (9/3)

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NHLRR: The Kings are one of several… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 8, 2026

– Alexander Zharovsky praised by a teammate.

Shipachyov: “Zharovsky could play in the NHL! He just needs a little encouragement here; he's a good guy, a competitor. Obviously, the coaches are giving him tips on how to play, but I can also help him with some nuances. He's truly a very talented guy and he has a great future.” — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) September 8, 2026

– Signing in California.

We've signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov. — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 8, 2026

– Too bad.