In the news today: Is Oliver Kapanen worth $7 million a year?

Earlier today, Boston Bruins forward Fraser Minten signed a seven-year, $50.4 million contract. That works out to an annual salary of $7.2 million.

For those unfamiliar with Minten, he is a former Leafs prospect who was traded as part of the deal that brought Brandon Carlo to Toronto. In his first season in Boston, Minten recorded 35 points, including 17 goals.

Today, the media has been abuzz, comparing him to another 35-point scorer, Oliver Kapanen. This has led the media to ask: “Is Kapanen worth $7 million?”

Fraser Minten and Oliver Kapanen have very similar stats… Could Kapanen, too, sign a contract worth $7 million per season? pic.twitter.com/ZXjRZ2iW9k — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 8, 2026

Could Oliver Kapanen land the same contract as Fraser Minten?? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel pic.twitter.com/JOpKOKPDLe — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 8, 2026

I guess it's a fair question… After all, the two racked up nearly the same number of points in 2025–2026 (37 vs. 35 in favor of the Montreal center).

Even if the question is worth asking, the answer should be unanimous. No, Kappy isn't worth seven million dollars and won't earn that much—at least not in Montreal.

It's true that the two players are similar. They're a year apart in age, both are former second-round picks, and both have a respectable ceiling as third-line players. I'd even add that both are currently playing on the top-6 by default.

[¢ontent-ads]

One of the major differences—and the one that will likely tip the scales—is their playoff performance. Minten is a player tailor-made for the playoffs, while Kapanen hasn't played in them. Georges Laraque was right to bring this point up in his discussion with Gonzo. In fact, Laraque would trade him before signing him to a $7 million contract.

Another difference that shouldn't be overlooked is the strength of their respective teams. In Montreal, the team already seems built to win soon—likely without Kapanen as part of its core.

In Boston, the team is average and has a desperate need for top-6 players. Their best center, Pavel Zacha, also seems to be nearing the end of his time there, which could tip the scales.

That said, $7.2 million annually for Minten is a solid bet. Kapanen at that price point wouldn't make sense for Montreal. But if he has another strong season (40–50 points), the conversation could be different.

Stay tuned.

In a Nutshell

– Not yet…

The NHL draft, which is being held June 25–26, will once again feature a decentralized format for the third year in a row, the league confirms. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 8, 2026

– Mark your calendars.

Coming out in October! pic.twitter.com/iIgfThftjs — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 8, 2026

– Ask your questions.

Got a question for a Hab? Submit it via the link below for a chance to have it answered in a future video! Submit a question ↓ #GoHabsGo | @RDSca https://t.co/jbDG0iu37Z — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 8, 2026

– Let's hope he doesn't ask for a trade in four years…

https://t.co/HsPFlEhNbi — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) September 8, 2026

– Good question.