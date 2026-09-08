Kirill Marchenko did not show up for the Blue Jackets’ golf tournament

The start of the NHL season is fast approaching. Training camps are set to begin shortly across the league… and in the coming days, rookie camps will get underway.

Yes, it's really starting to feel like hockey season.

In Montreal, the Canadiens' golf tournament is set to take place next Monday. That said, the Habs aren't the only team hosting such an event: the Blue Jackets, for example, held theirs today.

But what's got people talking about all this is that some team members decided to skip it. And Kirill Marchenko, even though he's under contract, didn't show up today.

All of this comes after a summer in which his name was constantly mentioned in trade rumors.

It's a beautiful day for our annual CBJ Foundation Golf Classic! pic.twitter.com/43iojIm6lT — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) September 8, 2026

In addition to Marchenko, Adam Fantilli (who is still unsigned) and Dmitri Voronkov are also absent. It's understandable in Fantilli's case… but for the two Russians, it's a bit more of a special situation.

It's worth noting, though, that the Blue Jackets are holding their tournament relatively early. One might wonder if Marchenko, for example, didn't want to disrupt his summer routine too much.

Juraj Slafkovský, for instance, returned to Montreal fairly late—he didn't arrive in town until last weekend. That doesn't necessarily mean his future lies elsewhere, you know.

But obviously, after a summer full of rumors, seeing Marchenko skip his team's golf tournament is causing a stir. There's been talk over the past few months that he might want to leave, and his absence today—when virtually the entire team is here—is drawing attention.

Stay tuned, then.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of the Blue Jackets.

Will the #CBJ be able to reach an agreement with Adam Fantilli before the start of this season? #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/XSIDkvZGOx — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) September 8, 2026

– Indeed.

If David Reinbacher becomes that much-talked-about top-4 defenseman, he'd solve a major problem for the Habs. pic.twitter.com/LC3b9Lunkc — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 8, 2026

– What a crazy match.