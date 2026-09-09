Michael Hage’s Season and Its Impact on Oliver Kapanen’s Future

A few months ago, Kent Hughes said he believed that young Oliver Kapanen had what it takes to compete to be the team's second-line center in the future.

I don't know about you, but I never really believed it.

In reality, I mostly saw a GM who wanted to boost his player's confidence while things were going well for the young man at that point in his rookie season. And that's perfectly fine.

Since then? Kapanen has inevitably slowed down and has been benched in the playoffs more often than not.

Kapanen can't be the second-line center for a team aiming for the Stanley Cup. But by default, he could start next season in that role.

In the long term, his future likely lies as the third-line center in Montreal or as a piece to help Kent Hughes in a trade with another team.

And as Marco D'Amico discussed on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast last night, Michael Hage's situation could influence Kapanen's future in the city.

Will Michael Hage's arrival ultimately make Oliver Kapanen more valuable to the #GoHabsGo as a trade asset? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @mndamico pic.twitter.com/2JfWzu9IAb — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) September 9, 2026

After all, if Hage dominates in the NCAA and the Habs are already envisioning him in the long-term role of second-line center, Kapanen could remain as the third-line center.

But what if Hage doesn't dominate as much as expected down low?

In that case, the Canadiens could use Kapanen as a piece in a trade with another team to land that coveted second-line center of the future.

Because D'Amico is right: teams don't just want prospects. They want young players who have proven themselves in the National Hockey League.

Emil Heineman is proof of that. #Islanders

In my view, Oliver Kapanen's value can only go down in the coming months. If Kent Hughes can use him to bring in reinforcements at center, he should do it.

And as far as I'm concerned, he doesn't have to wait to see how Hage plays at Michigan—because if the prospect becomes a third-line center, the Habs will be out of luck.

Stay tuned in the coming months.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

– No one is looking forward to the 2027 decentralized draft.

NHL executive just now on the league confirming another decentralized draft: “Great, let's keep pretending this is good for the product.” — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) September 8, 2026

– Cole Caufield is representing the Canadiens in Vegas.

Cole Caufield at the NHL Player Media Tour in Vegas today. pic.twitter.com/Kali9KUGD7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) September 9, 2026

– Connor Hellebuyck: No discord in sight, according to the Jets' captain. [JdeM]

– Well done.