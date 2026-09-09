Chris Kreider Linked to the Canadiens by a New York Reporter

As you may have seen, Chris Kreider will be a free agent. He'll have the chance to sign a contract as a free agent in the coming days.

So the question is: Would he want to come to Montreal?

And would the Montreal team—which is completely different from the one in 2014—be willing to sign the player who injured Carey Price during the infamous 2014 playoffs?

Kreider (22 goals and 50 points in 75 games last season in Anaheim) wants to return to the East. And naturally, we suspect he'd like to win the Stanley Cup soon as well.

That's why Arthur Staple, a New York-based journalist, doesn't necessarily see him signing with Boston (even though he's from there and played in the NCAA in Boston).

I think he wants to be closer to winning than they are. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNHL) September 9, 2026

For those wondering where this came from: the reporter was asked if Kreider might sign with Boston in response to a tweet where he said that, in his opinion, Buffalo and Montreal have a chance of signing him.

Interesting, isn't it?

Don't see Kreider coming back to the Tri-State Best uneducated guesses: Buffalo or Montreal — Arthur Staple (@StapeNHL) September 9, 2026

It's worth noting that Kreider played with Martin St. Louis in New York. He also played under GM Jeff Gorton and knows the Canadiens' head trainer.

Staple even claims that all three are “close” to him. That might (perhaps) convince the American to come spend a year in Canada, if the stars were to align.

You never know. The team president, coach, and head trainer are close with him. — Arthur Staple (@StapeNHL) September 9, 2026

Kreider fits the bill of what the Habs are looking for in a top-6 winger. He'll be leaving $4 million on the table, and I expect to see him sign at that price in the coming days.

Does this put pressure on Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj to sign sooner?

In a nutshell

– Hmm…

Add today's news about Chris Kreider, a Massachusetts native looking to return close to home. Could be an interesting time in Boston. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) September 9, 2026

– Some minor signings.

$912,500 AAV for Primeau, $850,000 for Brind'Amour and Robidas. https://t.co/Fxgn6Ev4ur — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) September 9, 2026

– The story continues to generate buzz.

Bruce Garrioch: Regarding Drake Batherson's negotiations: He would prefer to stay with the Senators… but is aware that, with a rising salary cap, there may be greener pastures elsewhere. – Ottawa Citizen (9/7)

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NHLRR: Batherson and the Senators are reportedly working toward a… — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) September 9, 2026

– Ouch.