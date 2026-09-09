Kirill Marchenko: Don Waddell Reveals What He Wants for His Services

Everything points to Kirill Marchenko being on the trading block in Columbus.

Don Waddell says he's open to listening to offers… and he took it a step further during his appearance on Jimmy Murphy and Pierre McGuire's “Sick Podcast – The Eye Test” earlier this afternoon.

His comments are interesting.

His comments are interesting because Waddell revealed what he wants in exchange for his player. In fact…

The Blue Jackets' GM emphasized that he couldn't let his player go without getting immediate help in return. He wants to replace Marchenko's talent and offensive production fairly quickly, which confirms what we've been thinking: Columbus wants players who can make an impact right away.

But…

At the same time, Waddell's hands might be tied if Marchenko's demands are quite specific.

If the guy really wants to play in Montreal, that's going to make things even more interesting. Just like it was with Noah Dobson and the Islanders last summer…

Finally, it's worth noting that Waddell took the time to sing Kent Hughes's praises. He mentioned that the Canadiens are doing things right when it comes to their payroll, and without saying it outright, it seemed like Waddell was a little envious of the Canadiens' financial situation, with young (and not-so-young) players on truly ideal contracts.

At the same time… I'm convinced Waddell isn't the only NHL GM who thinks that way!

Hehe.

In a Nutshell

– A great lineup.

The banners for this year's Hockey Hall of Fame inductees have been unveiled in Toronto Patrice Bergeron

Keith Tkachuk

Carey Price

Pekka Rinne

Brian Burke Cindy Curley pic.twitter.com/R0tWDGAM8z — BarDown (@BarDown) September 9, 2026

– Attention all interested parties.

The Canadiens Golf Tournament auction, presented by @CIBC and benefiting the @CHCFoundation, is now open! Bid on unique experiences, such as a dinner in the locker room with future Hockey Hall of Famer Carey Price! Bid now ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) September 9, 2026

– Good question.

Who's the better player right now, Nikita Kucherov or Macklin Celebrini? To watch the full debate, visit our YouTube channel: https://t.co/sLyMX5lnCy pic.twitter.com/fLma156VCB — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) September 9, 2026

– Great photo!